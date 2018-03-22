Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Become A Father ‘Pretty Soon’ After Wedding To Meghan Markle Claims ‘ET’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be busy preparing for their May 19 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, but according to a royal expert who spoke to Entertainment Tonight, Harry is already thinking about that next step: children.

According to Katie Nicholl, author of Harry: Life, Loss, and Love, Prince Harry is already dreaming of bouncing a baby on his lap. Nicholl reports that Harry wants to get started as soon as possible.

“My sources are saying that Prince Harry, particularly, is very keen to start a family, pretty soon after the royal wedding.”

She also points out that Harry has not been shy about his wish for a family.

“He’s made no secret about wanting children.”

Prince Harry has allegedly been influenced by his older brother William’s happy and hectic household. Ever since Kate Middleton and the Duke of Cambridge tied the knot seven years ago, Harry has been keen on finding the same sort of domestic bliss that Wills has enjoyed.

After years of searching for the right woman, Harry found her across the pond, in Suits actress Meghan Markle. Now that found the person that makes his heart sing, it doesn’t mean that it is necessarily the right time for a family.

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry held their first ever interview, the lovestruck royal was asked if the couple had plans for children in their near future. E! News reports that Harry nixed this for now, as Meghan “laughed.”

“Not currently. No.”

Of course, then the two were just announcing their engagement. Prince Harry had to realize that Meghan in particular, would have a laundry list of high profile and stressful things that had to be done between their engagement announcement and marriage.

This included Meghan settling into her London life, being baptized and making public appearances throughout Great Britain with Harry, as well as with William and Kate.

This is in addition the endless planning for their wedding–from dress to cake. Having children was clearly the furthest thing from his mind as he introduced the world to his new fiancée for the first time.

This is why he added to the interviewer, with a nodding Meghan next to them, that they had to take this journey step-by-step.

“I think one step at a time and hopefully we’ll start a family in the near future.”

While Harry says that they are not thinking about it, clearly he and Meghan love to be with children, thus making royal watchers wonder how fast the two will have their first royal baby.

Over the Christmas holidays, Elle UK reported that Harry had spoken to the BBC Radio 4 Today show that he and Meghan hung out with his brother’s family, and pointed out that included his niece and nephew, Charlotte and George.

“Together we had an amazing time and great fun, staying with my brother and sister-in-law and running around with the kids. Christmas was fantastic.”

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are not the only children that have received Meghan and Harry’s affections. Meghans BFF and stylist, Jessica Mulroney has three children, Brian, John and Ivy and the couple adores them.

According to Hello, Ivy may be in their wedding as a bridesmaid or flower girl. It is not clear if Meghan will follow the British royal tradition of using small children as bridesmaids.

According to an insider who spoke to the publication, Prince Harry became “close” with the children, and especially impressed young Ivy.

“Harry’s become close with their children Brian, John and Ivy. Ivy especially is a big fan. She, of course, has no idea that he’s a prince though – he’s just auntie Meghan’s special friend Harry, who sometimes comes over with fun presents!”

Will they soon have a family? Odds are good that the 36-year-old Meghan and 33-year-old Harry clearly love children and won’t want to wait much longer.

After the royal wedding, royal fans will certainly like nothing better than another royal baby! As for now, royal watchers don’t have much longer to wait for the birth of William and Kate’s third royal baby in April.