Austin Bomber Mark Conditt Recorded 25-Minute Confession, ‘TMZ’ reports

The recording was done hours before he detonated an explosive device in his SUV, according to the police.

According to TMZ, Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt recorded a 25-minute video of his phone allegedly confessing to the crimes before he was killed by his own explosive device. The report states that Austin PD Chief Brian Manley confirmed that they recovered a recording from Conditt that he would classify as a confession. In the recording, the bomber allegedly describes the six bombs in very specific detail, according to the report. The Guardian states that Manley says,

“He does not at all mention anything about terrorism nor does he mention anything about hate. But instead, it is the outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life that led him to this point.”

However, the interim police chief said that the police had no plans to release the video, according to The Guardian. The police believe the recording was made between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, hours before his death. Reports say the recording depicts the “outcry of a very challenged young man talking about challenges in his personal life,” but the police chief says there is no mention of terrorism and anything about hate.

The police believe Conditt is responsible for five explosions during a 19-day spell that injured five and killed two people. The sixth bomb discovered in a mail facility near the Texan capital’s international airport failed to detonate. The 23-year-old drove his SUV into a ditch and blew himself up when Swat team closed in on him. The Guardian reports that his family had “no idea of the darkness that Mark must have been in.”

A video of the action showed Austin police officers running towards a vehicle that had an explosive device in it that detonated. “That's unbelieveable courage," Combs said. "Those are heros." https://t.co/k16ERTSkr5 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 22, 2018

According to CNN, Federal agents went to Mark Conditt’s home on Wednesday to interview his roommates. The authorities are also trying to find out if there are any more bombs and if he worked alone. The report says that Conditt was an Austin Community College student from 2010 to 2012 but did not graduate, the school said. Fred Milanowski, the special agent in charge for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Houston office, disclosed that a room in the house in Pflugerville where Conditt lived had components for making bombs, according to CNN. There was also similar homemade explosive material in the room used in the detonated explosives, according to the Federal agents.

According to a report on TMZ, Austin bomber Mark Conditt blogged that homosexuality is not natural and therefore gay marriage should be illegal. The report claims that Conditt was a student in an online American government class in 2012 at Austin Community College, where he submitted several blogs where he shared his opinions on many issues. Mark Conditt was also against the government providing women with free abortions, saying “If you can’t provide for a child, then don’t have sex.” Ironically, he was in support of the death penalty, saying, “Living criminals harm and murder again — executed ones do not.” Apart from the confession, the police are mute about other issues the Austin bomber may have said in the recording.