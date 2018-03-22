Celine Dion Cancels Las Vegas Concerts Due To Ear Condition, Will Undergo Surgery

The singer has been suffering from an ear condition for the past 12-18 months, her reps said.

Celine Dion is taking a three-week break from singing to focus on her health. As People reported, the powerful vocalist is canceling a series of upcoming shows in Las Vegas to undergo an important medical procedure.

The 49-year-old singer posted the announcement on her Facebook page on Wednesday, March 21. Shows that will be canceled are the ones scheduled for March 27 through April 18. Celine Dion apologized to her fans and expressed her sadness. She explained that she has been suffering from an ear condition for a long time.

“My luck hasn’t been very good lately… I’ve been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens…. I just can’t believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I’m so sorry.”

Apparently, Celine Dion has been battling a condition called Patulous Eustachian Tube, a disorder that targets her middle ear. According to the singer’s reps, this has been going on for the last 12 to 18 months and it has made it “extremely difficult” for Celine to sing.

Genetics and Rare Diseases Information Center describes this disorder as a “benign but troubling condition.” It happens when the eustachian tube, which goes from the middle ear to the throat, stays open most of the time. This tube is responsible for regulating pressure around the eardrum. Symptoms include patients hearing echoes and “wave-like sounds.” There are several causes, among which are exhaustion and fatigue. If left untreated, vertigo and even loss of hearing may occur.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

Celine Dion’s team stated that the singer has been relying on ear drops to treat the condition. Recently, however, these do not seem to be working for her. They are hoping that the surgery, which they described to be “minimally invasive,” will fix the problem for good.

“She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.”

Fans who bought tickets will be refunded, and Celine Dion is expected to resume her Vegas shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on May 22.

The “My Heart Will Go On” singer began her highly successful Las Vegas residency entitled Celine back in 2011. She took a hiatus in 2016 following her husband’s death. In September 2017, she returned to Caesar’s Palace in front of sold-out crowds, Broadway World reported.

However, the pop diva has canceled her shows twice this year alone, making fans worry about her health. In January, Billboard reported that Celine “was forced to cancel” two shows due to a lingering cold.