Seven-Month-Old Baby Miraculously Survives After Being Thrown Off A 118ft Bridge By Own Mother

The mother claims she's suffering from mental health problems and depression, causing her to throw the poor baby off the bridge, 'Daily Mail' reported.

A seven-month-old baby from Brazil miraculously survived a 188 ft. drop after being thrown by her mother off the bridge.

The victim, identified as baby Thayller, was thrown over the railings of José Sarney Bridge, in Sao Luis, by her mother, Carla Regina Mendes. Terrified passersby witnessed the horrifying incident Sunday afternoon and couldn’t help but watch the poor baby sunk deep in the swampy river, Daily Mail reported.

Fortunately, two off-duty police officers happened to pass by the scene, just in time before baby Thayller completely disappeared underneath the surface.

Apparently, the two officers, identified as Danilo Pestana and Herberth Ribeiro were returning from a football training around 2:00 p.m. when they noticed the commotion on the bridge.

Several witnesses also shouted that the young mother has thrown her baby over the railings, prompting the officers to plunge into the stagnant stretch. The mud reportedly reached up to their waist, making the search and rescue even more challenging.

Officer Pestana said in a statement that the baby was clearly suffocating with mud in her mouth when they saw her head sticking out of the sludge. He added that despite the difficulties, they pushed hard to reach for the baby before she sunk because she would have certainly choked to death.

“Her desperate cries were heartbreaking and we pushed hard to reach her before she sunk beneath the mud,” he pointed out. W”hen we got to her and pulled her out she cried loudly in our arms and that was the best sound we could hear as it made us so happy that she was alive.”

A video obtained by the outlet shows the men walking slowly through the sludge while cradling the baby after the rescue. She was then handed over to a uniformed officer who carried her to a waiting ambulance.

Paramedics immediately checked over the toddler and cleared her airways before transporting her to Djalma Marques Hospital. There, Baby Thayller underwent a series of tests and treated her injuries, including a blow to her head and bruising to her back.

The baby miraculously survived a 118 ft. drop after being thrown off the bridge by her own mother. Martin Holden Images / Shutterstock

In an interview, Hospital Director Rafael Coringa explained that baby Thayller “fall onto a section of mud helped to dampen and limit her injuries.” He also confirmed that the baby has no serious fractures and is in a stable condition.

Meanwhile, Mendes, who was arrested at the scene, reportedly told police that she is suffering from mental health problems and depression. Her family backed up the claims and revealed that the suspect has been hospitalized at least three times in a mental health unit last year for psychiatric disorders.

Mendes has been sent for psychiatric tests and could face charges of attempted murder depending on the result.

So far, Mendes’ mother has already expressed her desire to take over the custody of her grandchild.