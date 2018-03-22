Liam Payne Admits To Rumours Of Relationship Turmoil With Cheryl Cole

Former One Direction star confesses that he and beau Cheryl Cole are dealing with relationship issues.

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has addressed the recent rumors that he and longtime girlfriend Cheryl Cole have been going through a relationship crisis. The father-of-one has confirmed speculation that he and the 34-year-old were indeed on the verge of breaking up, with several gossip websites having reported this in the past few weeks.

According to The London Evening Standard, the ex-boyband member confessed to ES Magazine that the pair’s relationship has not been too stellar in the last while. Their relationship has been in an on-again-off-again status for quite some time, reveals Liam Payne, with the Wolverhampton native admitting that their union has been quite chaotic since their son was born. The singer confesses that “a week before [they] were getting married” they were also on the verge of breaking up for good.

A major part of why this infamous celebrity couple has been facing hard times is said to be related to the difficulty surrounding the birth of their son, soon-to-be 1-year-old Bear. Cheryl Cole reportedly has been frustrated over having to sit at home all day with the pair’s baby, due to Liam Payne’s busy schedule. While he admits that “no one else could take it,” the struggle is said to have taken quite the toll on the couple’s relationship.

Despite this, however, Liam Payne is not entirely writing off the pairs’ union. Their difficulties, he goes on to say, is nothing different than the struggles that most people in a relationship go through. This hardship, he explains, is something that everyone faces and is no reason to call it quits.

Liam Payne speaks exclusively to @ESMagOfficial about creative freedom, fatherhood & Cheryl. Get your copy tomorrow London! #ESmagazine x #LiamPayne https://t.co/3DMTQvd1hT — ES Magazine (@ESMagOfficial) March 21, 2018

The two began dating back in 2016. Their union was met with much scrutiny in the media, mainly due to the age difference between the two. The majority of Liam Payne fans were none too happy with the couple getting together, as they felt that the relationship would not last and Cheryl Cole was only using the former boyband star for his money. When the news broke that Cheryl was pregnant with his baby, the media situation only worsened as critics gossiped that the former Girls Aloud member was merely latching onto her boyfriend’s fame and riches even further by having a child with him and thus capitalizing on his fame.