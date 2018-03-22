Amber Rose Slams Everyone Criticizing Her Son For Being A Taylor Swift Fan

Amber Rose defends her son from critics calling him 'gay' and making fun of his love for Taylor Swift.

On March 20, Amber Rose presented her 5-year-old son Sebastian with a very special gift, tickets to Taylor Swift’s Reputation tour and a letter from the singer, which she explained was a gift directly from Swift. The gift unveiling was captured on camera by Rose, who knew that her son would be excited by the tickets to see the singer on tour. However, after posting the video to Instagram, it seems that it brought out a number of critics who were quick to judge Amber Rose’s son for being a fan of Taylor Swift.

According to People Magazine, it did not take long for Rose to respond to the people criticizing her son, as she took to her Instagram account to call out all the people who had something negative to say about her 5-year-old. While there were both men and women who apparently had a lot to say about Sebastian’s musical taste, even going so far as to apparently call him “gay,” Amber Rose was having none of that. In a series of posts to her Instagram story, the model made a shout-out to all the people who would choose to insult a child for what he listens to musically.

Rose made it clear that she believes these kinds of criticisms are the reason that “young kids kill themselves.” She said that she believes it is this need to make fun of people for the things they like that proves just how messed up society is, and she also made it clear that “liking a certain type of music will not make you ‘pick’ your sexuality you dumb f***.”

Amber Rose told all the people who decided that they needed to speak out against her son’s appreciation for Taylor Swift that she and Wiz Khalifa, who is Sebastian’s father, allow their son to “be himself,” and this also means he can listen to any music he wants, choose what colors he likes, and even be passionate about anything he wants. Rose also pointed out that her son has been accepted to a very prestigious school, all because of his passion and creativity, things she said he gets from his parents.

Amber Rose said that she hopes that people can “do better for the next generation,” which also means growing up and “[teaching] ur [sic] kids to love and not hate.” However, she did not stop there as she wanted all the people who called her son gay to know that “regardless if he’s gay or straight when he gets older he will be around the most amazing loving people that will support him no matter what.”

While it was clear that Sebastian was very happy with his tickets to see Taylor Swift on tour, there were some people who just could not let the 5-year-old’s love of the singer stand without comment. However, while they may have thought that Amber Rose would ignore the hate, the model made it clear that when it comes to her son, she is not going to allow anyone to criticize him, especially over the music he enjoys.

