Kylie Jenner Post-Baby Body: Critics Slam Reality Star For Promoting Impossible Image For New Moms

Kylie Jenner shared one of her weight loss tips after giving birth and she got a lot of backlash for it.

Kylie Jenner is certainly not one to shy away from flaunting her enviable curves, and her social media posts can attest to this claim. Since she is known for her amazing figure, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star made sure to quickly go back to her prime condition after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s baby girl, Stormi Webster. She then shared one weight loss tip for new moms, however, she got a lot of backlash for it.

As expected, people wanted to see what the social media princess looks like after giving birth to her daughter just a month ago. After being quiet on Instagram for quite awhile, Kylie Jenner is now back to posting photos on the platform, including pics that showed off her impressive weight loss.

The 20-year-old reality television personality and businesswoman took to Instagram to show off her post-baby body, and her followers were in awe of how fast she lost all the pregnancy weight. Kylie Jenner then revealed that her secret for achieving her slim figure once again is a waist trainer, which is a product that her older sisters, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, used after giving birth as well.

Although her post is clearly an ad, many were inspired to follow her footsteps. However, some were appalled that Kylie Jenner is promoting unattainable beauty standards. It is no secret that not all women can quickly get back in shape after giving birth, and critics believe that the Kylie Lip Kit mogul’s post would only make some of the new moms feel bad about themselves if they’re still carrying the excess weight.

As if that’s not enough, Dr. Cynthia Robbins revealed to Us Weekly that a waist trainer is not really safe to wear after giving birth. The Texas-based OB/GYN also added that the slimming accessory doesn’t really have a long-lasting effect.

“A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress,” she told the site. “This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and [it] puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around [the] skin.”