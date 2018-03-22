‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Proposes To Victoria, Sharon Asks Nick To Move OUt

After a huge fight, JT and Victoria make up while Sharon tells Nick he has to move out.

Next up on The Young and the Restless, after a violent fight, Victoria wants JT to leave, but JT says he’s sorry and surprised Vikki when he popped the question. Meanwhile, Sharon does not like how Nick is behaving lately. She tells him he needs to find a new place to stay in.

JT and Victoria make up

Previously on The Young and the Restless, JT (Thad Luckinbill) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) got into a heated argument, which eventually led to JT grabbing his girlfriend’s throat and pushing her against the wall. The violent reaction left a bruise on Victoria’s neck, but she’s more hurt by all the insults that JT said, via Soaps.com.

Today, The Young and the Restless spoilers said that Victoria tells JT that he has to go. She says he’s always putting her down and with what’s happening, they can’t stay together. JT says he’s sorry and admits he acted like a loser. He swears he’s not going to hurt her again. They keep talking and kissed, but Victoria pulls away. JT presses on and suddenly asked Victoria to marry him.

Sharon asks Nick to leave

Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) reunion might turn out to be short. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sharon is disappointed about how things are going with Nick. When she told him not to meddle with Arturo (Jason Canela) and Nikki’s (Melody Thomas Scott) affair, he did not listen. He confronted Arturo and Nikki. His mother was furious. And then after telling Sharon that there’s a meeting about the non-profit, he left without her.

The Young and the Restless spoilers via Soaps.com said that when Nick arrives home at Sharon’s place, Sharon is distant. Nick is caught off-guard when she tells him he needs to move out and find a new place for him and Christian (Jude and Ozzy McGuigen). Nick tells her it does not matter to him whether other people don’t approve of them being together. She says it’s best for everyone. Reluctantly, Nick agrees. Y&R spoilers further tease that Nick will have to make a decision.

The Young and the Restless airs Mondays to Fridays at 12:30 p.m. on CBS.