Nicki Minaj Plans Meek Mill Reunion After Prison Release Amid New Album Plans, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Nicki Minaj misses Meek Mill and reportedly wants to give the rapper another chance ahead of his prison release, it has been claimed.

According to Hollywood Life, the female superstar has been thinking about her ex-boyfriend more so than ever before since deciding to break up with the “It’s Me” hitmaker in December 2016.

At the time, it was claimed that Nicki Minaj had been pushing Meek to start a family with her. The 35-year-old was truly invested into her plans to get married and become a mother, but it allegedly seemed like Mill had other things in mind at that particular time.

The twosome parted ways well over a year ago, but it seems that the feelings Nicki Minaj has for Meek Mill never went anywhere, because as the outlet already claims, the “Super Bass” star not only still thinks about her former flame, but would also be open to reconcile with him.

After having violated his probation, Meek was charged to two to four years behind bars — a sentence that was given to him on Nov. 6.

Sources say that Nicki Minaj would be devastated if her ex-boyfriend has to do at least two years in prison, not just because she feels he doesn’t deserve to be locked up but also because she can only see herself having a future with him.

Minaj has been relatively quiet on social media, having only been spotted out in recent months when she attended a Grammys after-party for Beyonce and Jay Z in Los Angeles back in February.

Nicki is said to be finalizing her forthcoming studio album, which is rumored to see a release date after the summer.

This would be Nicki Minaj’s first album since releasing The Pinkprint in 2014, which featured Meek Mill on two songs, one of which is somewhat considered to be a love song about their fresh romance at the time.

News of Nicki wanting to reconcile with Meek comes just weeks after reports confirmed that the 35-year-old had called it quits with Nas, with insiders claiming that the duo became distant from one another but continue to remain friends.