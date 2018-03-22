WWE News: Carmella Moving Towards WWE History With ‘Money In The Bank’ Briefcase

The 'Princess of Staten Island' is approaching a WWE Hall of Fame superstar's record.

One of WWE’s women’s superstars is on the verge of making history, as Carmella continues her pursuit of a first women’s title. On the most recent episode of WWE’s SmackDown Live, she attempted to cash in her Money in the Bank briefcase on current women’s champion Charlotte Flair. Unfortunately, “Ms. Money in the Bank” was unsuccessful in her attempt, but the cash-in never quite happened either. However, “The Princess of Staten Island” still has the briefcase in her possession and is inching closer towards eclipsing one WWE Hall of Fame superstar’s longtime record.

During Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown, Charlotte was competing in a non-title match against Natalya, according to Wrestlezone. At one point, both competitors ended up laid out on the mat. Carmella’s theme song came on as she rushed down the ramp with the women’s MITB briefcase. While she was able to hand the briefcase over to the referee, Charlotte managed to get back to her feet and kicked Carmella, preventing the cash-in from becoming official.

With that move, it also saved the briefcase from being lost similar to how Baron Corbin lost the men’s MITB case months ago on SmackDown. Corbin tried a cash-in on then-WWE champion Jinder Mahal only to fail as John Cena provided a distraction from the apron that allowed Mahal to survive.

Charlotte’s save on Tuesday night means Carmella is still holding on to her opportunity at a WWE women’s championship match anytime, anyplace. There are just two SmackDown episodes to go and then WrestleMania 34 for her to make good on the cash-in. Rumors have suggested she will attempt to make her cash-in at WrestleMania during the Asuka vs. Charlotte match, but there’s always that outside possibility she will go after the Raw Women’s Championship somehow.

Carmella has already made women’s history as the first-ever female superstar to win their Money in the Bank ladder match, twice. With all of that said, Carmella is on the verge of making a different history as she continues to hold that briefcase. The “Princess of Staten Island” is looking to surpass the record of days the briefcase has been held by a superstar. The current record belongs to the first-ever winner of a Money in the Bank briefcase, “The Rated-R Superstar” Edge.

Edge won that first briefcase in the first-ever Money in the Bank Ladder Match held at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He saved it up and then cashed it in on January 8, 2006, after an Elimination Chamber match at the New Year’s Revolution PPV. With that cash-in, he was able to defeat an already-beat up John Cena for the WWE Championship.

As of right now, Carmella has held the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank briefcase since winning it a second-time on SmackDown Live. She’s been in possession of the case with included title match contract for 267 days and counting as the road to WrestleMania 34 continues. Edge holds the record with 280 days in which he held that first-ever briefcase, so it has fans hoping a big payoff is in store.

The fact she has yet to cash in her briefcase leaves all sorts of possibilities. As previously mentioned, there’s the potential she could do so on one of the next two SmackDown shows, or that it will be teased ahead of Mania. There are ongoing rumors that Asuka’s undefeated streak is going to last for quite some time, so it would be surprising if Carmella thwarts her attempt to defeat Charlotte.

However, WWE is full of surprises so fans never know what could happen on “the grandest stage of them all.”