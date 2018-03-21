Zayn Malik Struggling Post-Gigi Hadid Split: Singer Desperate For Reunion, Claims ‘Hollywood Life’

Zayn Malik isn't over Gigi Hadid, one week after the twosome called it quits, reports claim.

Zayn Malik isn’t having the easiest time trying to get over ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, who reportedly split with the singer just one week ago.

According to Hollywood Life, the former One Direction singer is finding it difficult being away from the top model, particularly since they had been living together for almost two years in New York.

Zayn Malik never made it a secret that Gigi reportedly helped him overcome his anxiety issues, crediting her to be not just his lover but also a friend, so to now know that she’s no longer in his life has been something that the “Pillowtalk” singer can’t fathom.

From what sources tell Hollywood Life, though Zayn Malik was quick to unfollow Gigi on Instagram following their split, he still cares for her and reportedly wants to see if they can give their romance another shot.

While it was never mentioned why the twosome decided to split in the first place, their hectic careers were rumored to have been one of the reasons why Gigi and Zayn would have wanted to go their separate ways.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that Zayn isn’t over Gigi, with one insider continuing to add that he still hangs on her. Though their romance had lost its sparks over the course of time, there’s no doubt that Malik would still want to be with Hadid.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 19, 2018 at 7:47pm PDT

It should be mentioned, however, that Zayn, who struggles with anxiety issues, hasn’t been single for quite a long time. Prior to kicking off his relationship with Gigi, he had been engaged to Little Mix powerhouse Perrie Edwards before allegedly having dumped her via a phone call.

Zayn Malik is just months away from recording his next studio album, so the drama concerning his private life could either hurt him or help him.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 19, 2018 at 1:01pm PDT

From how it’s looking, though, Zayn Malik is finding it ever-so-hard to keep his distance from Gigi Hadid, having gotten the impression that ending their two-year romance might have been a mistake given how the model has tremendously helped her beau become a confident individual.