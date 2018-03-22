‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Admits He & Kailyn Lowry Tried To Get Back Together, Says He Couldn’t Do It

Javi is telling all on getting back together with Kailyn.

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin is opening up about his relationship with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry. The reality TV dad admits that he and Kailyn were talking about possibly getting back together when he decided to meet up with his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

According to a March 21 report by Radar Online, Javi says that he blindsided his ex-wife by getting back together with Lauren Comeau. The Teen Mom 2 star claims that he and Kailyn Lowry were talking about getting back together when he decided to begin dating Lauren for a second time.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry had been getting along so well, especially while seeing each other at the kids’ activities, that they were in talks to get back together. However, Javi decided that reuniting with his former wife probably wasn’t the best idea due to the differences they shared in the past. The Teen Mom 2 couple officially divorced in 2017 just before Lowry gave birth to her third son, Lux, whose father is Chris Lopez.

Javi Marroquin told the website that the main reason he decided to get back together with Lauren Comeau is because he needs “love and affection” and “Kail isn’t like that.” The Teen Mom 2 star insisted that both he and Lowry “knew” it wouldn’t work between them. Javi claims that he needs “more of a sure thing” and Kailyn just can’t give that kind of relationship to him.

Because my collection with @freeyourheartapparel ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

Marroquin admits that he takes the blame for completely blindsiding Lowry when it came to the news he had rekindled his romance with Comeau. Javi says that he did his “own thing” and didn’t wait for Kailyn to show him any assurance. “I could have done things differently,” the Teen Mom 2 dad admitted.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi Marroquin’s exes and Teen Mom 2 co-stars, Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus, have both recently spoken out about his relationship patterns. Lowry told a fan on Twitter that she couldn’t stand how “fast” Javi moves. Meanwhile, Briana DeJesus has revealed that Marroquin needs “someone at all times” and that if he’s not with someone, he’ll seek a relationship.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry can be seen when the new season of Teen Mom 2 begins airing on MTV later this year.