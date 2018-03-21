Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ 10-Second Interview Teaser Preview With Anderson Cooper Released [Video]

The first video of Stormy Daniels on '60 Minutes' with Anderson Cooper has been released.

The first sneak peek of Stormy Daniels sitting down for her first interview with 60 Minutes has been released. The above video, titled “60 Minutes interview with Stormy Daniels to be broadcast Sunday,” is only 10 seconds long. As reported by CBS News, Stormy’s interview will air on Sunday, March 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

As seen in the video, Stormy enters the room wearing a red button-down shirt, a slim dark skirt, and teeters on black high-heeled shoes with an open peek toe front in each. With minimal makeup and a straight-ahead blinking stare, Stormy is displayed as not yet saying a word – at least in the preview video.

“I guess I’m not 100 percent sure on why you’re doing this,” Cooper says to Stormy in the preview video, but the video does not show Stormy responding to Anderson’s statement. According to CBS News, Daniels will have a lot to say during the 60 Minutes interview with Cooper. The publication notes that the adult-film star and director will describe “the affair she says she had with Donald Trump in her first television interview about the alleged relationship.”

With Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview being the first time Daniels will speak on camera in such a public arena about her alleged affair with Trump, the broadcast on Sunday is expected to be a highly-watched event.

.@60Minutes interview with adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had an affair with Donald Trump, will be broadcast on Sunday, March 25; watch CBS as 7:00 p.m. ET/PT https://t.co/6jeIlW0JKU pic.twitter.com/AsBiEtzzkG — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 21, 2018

CBS News reports that Stormy will reveal details to Anderson about the time she spent with Trump in 2006 through 2007, adding to the public’s knowledge about the event and bringing everyone up to speed on unknown information. The publication is pegging it as Stormy’s “first and only television interview” wherein she will speak about her alleged affair with Trump.

President Trump, meanwhile, has claimed that he did not have an adulterous affair with Stormy.

The 39-year-old Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, met Trump at a golf resort, reports the Los Angeles Times. Now Stormy is one of Trump’s most vocal accusers, with Daniels claiming that President Trump tried to silence her from telling her side of the story.

CBS News reports that 60 Minutes will focus on not only Stormy’s interview but also the fallout from Stormy receiving $130,000 from Michael Cohen, Trump’s lawyer, in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement. Anderson’s interview with Stormy was filmed earlier in March.