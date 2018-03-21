Justin Bieber Not Dating Rumored Model Girlfriend After Selena Gomez Split, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Justin Bieber's outing with Baskin Champion has left people wondering if he's moved on from Selena Gomez.

Justin Bieber caused headlines this week after being spotted heading to a Craig David concert with model pal Baskin Champion.

According to Hollywood Life, despite rumors of the twosome being an item, that’s not the case at all. In fact, Baskin is considered to be one of Justin’s closest friends, but it seemed he had already feared that fans would think otherwise.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber had called it quits, with sources claiming that the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer’s parents weren’t fond of the idea of the on-again, off-again couple dating again.

Since their split, Justin has been spotted hanging out with plenty of female friends, one of which happened to be Baskin, but from what’s been gathered, Bieber looks at her as his pal and nothing more.

Insiders tell the outlet that Justin Bieber is in no mindset to start dating right now. He still loves and cares for Selena even though they broke up. It should be noted, however, that the split didn’t come about because they weren’t getting along; it was more so due to family drama.

Reports claim that fans were so hurt by the public outing of the duo that they started targeting Champion on her social media pages, angered by the fact that she had been spending time with Justin Bieber.

Clearly, fans are unaware that the “Sorry” hitmaker isn’t actually seeing anybody right now.

It’s believed that Justin and Selena could potentially reconcile if things smooth out regarding the relationship Gomez shares with her family members.

The last thing that Justin Bieber would have wanted is for Selena to be feuding with her relatives over their relationship, so they respectfully called it quits, but sources doubt that their breakup will last longer than a month.

Both Justin Bieber and Selena had invested so much time into making their relationship work this time around, following their reconciliation in September.

Going to church and spending quality time together became a necessity to their lives in order to get their romance back on track, only to then have it all shattered due to the supposed fact that Selena’s family weren’t happy with the twosome being together again.