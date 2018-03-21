‘My 600-LB Life’ Renee Biran Update: Former Plus-Size Model Shares New Weight-Loss Photo Showing Her Progress

Renee reached 631 pounds before appearing on the show, but appears to have made significant progress.

Renee Biran was a plus-size model before appearing on My 600-LB Life, and now fans of the show will be able to see some major progress — including some weight-loss pictures — from the 631-lb woman.

The 53-year-old Biran appeared on Wednesday’s episode of the TLC docu-series, desperate for weight-loss surgery so she can be a mother again to her six children. As People magazine noted, Renee Biran was hopeful that she would make some major progress going into her stint on My 600-LB Life, and a new update she has shared on social media appears to show just that.

Like many who appeared on the show, Renee had a difficult and often scarring childhood, with a mother who did not express love and struggles with food that started early. Renee eventually came to embrace her larger figure and even became a plus-size model, but her weight continued to climb and she topped 600 pounds by the time she appeared on My 600-LB Life.

While TLC did not give much of an indication what would happen to Renee Biran ahead of the episode’s airing, the 53-year-old did share what appeared to be a weight-loss photo on Facebook. The picture showed Renee’s face looking noticeably thinner, and friends and family left encouraging messages for Renee.

“Thank you ladies getting there one pound at a time,” Renee wrote.

For those who appear on My 600-LB Life, the amount of progress they are able to make after weight-loss surgery often depends on their mindset and willingness to make significant changes to their life. While TLC has not given the full picture of Renee’s journey, her Facebook page and updates appear to show that she is all-in on her new, thinner life.

This preview of #My600lbLife star Renee's story is intense https://t.co/AxglGWDF6x — Entertainment Daily (@EntDailyUS) March 21, 2018

Those who want to see more updates from Renee Biran in her time after My 600-LB Life can check out the show’s official page, which will be updated with progress pictures from her journey after the show has aired. TLC also shares some progress updates and sometimes pictures on its Twitter page during the show’s airing as well, so fans can keep an eye there for any additional photos.