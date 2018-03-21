Ivanka Trump Gets Hair Styled At Iowa Salon And Haters Take Aim At Business For Serving Her

Ivanka Trump visits Iowa salon to get her hair styled and the business is taking heat on social media for serving her.

Ivanka Trump typically has her own team of stylists getting her ready before a public event, but she decided to do something different on Monday. The first daughter got her hair done at a salon in the Des Moines area as a show of support for local businesses. While the salon was happy to serve Trump, it was met with hostility from critics online.

Fox News reports that Ivanka visited Salon Spa W before touring Waukee school district’s Aspiring Professional Experience program (APEX), with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. A photo of the two was posted on the salon’s Facebook page with a message of gratitude to Ivanka for choosing to have her hair styled at the spa.

“Our Monday kicked off with styling Ivanka Trump for her visit to Iowa! We [love] supporting women in politics,” the salon wrote (Fox News notes that the message has since been edited).

Hundreds of the salon’s Facebook followers expressed anger for styling Ivanka’s hair. Some customers threatened to stop using the business as their salon and others wrote they were going to unfollow the page. A few ranted at length about Trump politics while there were those that wrote vulgar thoughts about the salon serving Ivanka. The outrage was enough that the business owner addressed the matter.

The salon had its share of supporters, too. Several wrote they were “proud” of the spa for being recognized.

China Wong, president of Salon Spa W, wrote a lengthy post on Facebook in response to the heavy criticism received for styling Ivanka Trump’s hair.

“We believe everyone matters and deserves our indiscriminate care and kindness,” the post began. “We were taken aback by the response to the image below of our Governor with Ivanka Trump who received services from our salon.”

Wong continues that the salon isn’t a “partisan organization” and that it’s part of its mission to make people feel welcome in Des Moines without excluding anyone. The salon’s president touched on the variety of people who’ve come through its doors and that public figures are no stranger to their business. Wong mentions in the post that former President Barack Obama has also been to Salon Spa W.

The full statement can be read below.

The outrage was unexpected for the salon for styling Ivanka Trump’s hair. Politics in America has become a passionate subject matter. Opponents of President Donald Trump aren’t thrilled with his daughter, either. She’s ridiculed frequently on social media and in the news. Rumors are still floating around that the president is urging Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, to leave Washington, D.C. and return to New York to alleviate the bad headlines.