‘Once Upon A Time’ Final Chapter Spoilers: Many Familiar Faces Returning For Series Finale

The final chapter can't possibly be told without some of the famous names from the past.

When it was revealed that some of the major stars of the cast were leaving the show, fans wondered whether Once Upon A Time could possibly continue on without them. It took just half a season for ABC to realize that things simply weren’t working out and that it was time to pull the plug. As the hit fairytale series heads toward its final chapter and episode, a number of big names have now been confirmed to return for the series finale.

In early February, Disney and ABC made the announcement that Once Upon A Time had finally run its course and that Season 7 would be its last. With the losses of iconic characters such as Emma Swan, Snow White, Belle, Henry, and others, the show needed to take an entirely different direction and it simply hasn’t been the same.

Once Upon A Time creators, Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, always said that familiar faces would return at some point, and Deadline confirmed that on Wednesday. A joint statement from the creators sealed the deal to let fans know the final chapter would be a good one.

“Seven years after we set off on this magical journey, we prepare to say goodbye to the cast, crew and writers that made the ‘happily ever after’ that is Once Upon a Time possible. We couldn’t think of a more fitting way to say farewell than by reuniting so many of the characters that our fiercely loyal fans spent years with on their adventures. We hope everyone joins our Once family, old and new, for what we hope will be the sendoff of a lifetime befitting this stellar cast and its incomparable fans.”

The story simply couldn’t come to an end without the family that started it all.

You didn’t think we’d say goodbye without the Charmings, did you? Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, and @jenmorrisonlive round out the cast of our epic #OnceUponATime finale. pic.twitter.com/ZhvSnpQiDJ — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 21, 2018

Yes, Jennifer Morrison is coming back to reprise her role as Emma Swan, and she will be joined by her parents. Well, her storyline parents in Ginnifer Goodwin as Snow White and Josh Dallas as Prince Charming as they are coming back as well.

In addition to Rebecca Zader, who plays Zelena, continuing her guest role in the final season, Emilie de Ravin is also coming back to once again take on the role of Belle.

We wouldn’t want to leave this tale as old as time without our lovely Belle! @emiliederavin will join us for #OnceUponATime‘s final chapter. pic.twitter.com/v6AWYT9YfV — Once Upon A Time (@OnceABC) March 21, 2018

TV Line recently reported that the final episode of the two-night series finale will be titled “Leaving Storybrooke” which is rather fitting for the end of it all. Along with the four names announced to return for the final chapter, here is a list of other characters confirmed to make their comeback as well.

Jared Gilmore as Young Henry (Flashbacks)

Beverley Elliot as Granny (Flashbacks)

Robbie Kay as Peter Pan

Sean Maguire as Robin Hood

Lee Arenberg as Grumpy/Leroy

JoAnna Garcia-Swisher as Ariel

Victoria Smurfit as Cruella de Vil

Tony Amendola as Geppetto/Marco

Keegan Tracy Amendola as Blue Fairy/Mother Superior

This final season of Once Upon A Time may not have gone like fans of the hit series hoped it would, and that is what has ultimately led to its cancellation. The final chapter of ABC fairytale is one that won’t be fun for anyone to take, but knowing that many of the big names will be returning, it may end up a touch easier. Now, fans must simply wait to see how the storybook will come to a close when “Leaving Storybrooke” airs in mid-May.