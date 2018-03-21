Vogue Williams Had Morning Sickness Like Kate Middleton, Overcomes Pregnancy Illness But Shows No Baby Bump

Vogue Williams confesses she suffered from intense morning sickness like Kate Middleton, but is now back on her fitness regime on Instagram.

Vogue Williams may only be related to Kate Middleton by more than a few degrees, but it looks like she has more in common with her than it meets the eye. The reality TV star recently announced that she is pregnant with Spencer Matthews’ baby and also confessed that she suffered from an intense morning sickness. The Duchess of Cambridge, who now has been expecting three times, is known for her pregnancy illness and it sounds like she can impart some wisdom to her soon-to-be distant relative.

The 32-year-old star only had recently gotten engaged to Spencer Matthews, the younger brother of Pippa Middleton’s husband. In early February, the actress took to her Instagram to show that she is wearing a luxurious engagement ring gifted by her boyfriend and showed that she is ready to be married again.

She was previously married to Brian McFadden and finalized the divorce in 2015.

And now, with Spencer, she is embarking on motherhood. With her intense morning sickness, it was a rocky start for the engaged couple.

“It was very hard,” she confessed to Hello! Magazine. “At about five weeks I started feeling sick. And whoever said it was morning sickness clearly undersold it. It was all-day sickness and sickness during the night, and I was just generally unwell.”

Vogue’s sickness seems to match the severity of the Duchess’, who had to cancel public engagements when she became pregnant. Kate Middleton suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum, “a severe form of morning sickness,” according to Huffington Post, which she experienced in all three of her pregnancies.

“I thought she was very brave the entire way through,” Spencer commented. “I was doing anything she wanted me to, really, I can imagine the sickness is horrible and for Vogue in particular, who’s a very active woman, it must have been doubly irritating to not be able to do the things she wanted to do.”

But now that the morning sickness has subsided, the 32-year-old has hit the gym again and continues to show off her toned body on Instagram. Despite the fact that she is three months pregnant, she is showing no signs of a baby bump.

Her Instagram followers have commented on this picture, showing their admiration and concern for her as her baby bump continues to grow.

She announced that her due date is September 1, 2018.