Carrie Underwood Announces First Appearance Since Facial Injury: When She’ll Return To The Stage

Carrie has announced her first public event since getting 40 to 50 stitches to her face.

Carrie Underwood has announced her big return to the stage following her fall in November that left her with a broken wrist and 40 to 50 stitches in her face. Hollywood Life reports that Carrie will be making her triumphant return to the stage for the first time since her injury at a huge country music event.

According to the site, after taking a break from the spotlight since her fall – which happened just days after the country star hosted the 2017 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley on November 8 – Carrie’s team confirmed that she is expected to perform for her fans at the annual Nashville event CMA Fest, which will run between June 7 and June 10.

Notably, Carrie could make more appearances or performances before her June date for CMA Fest, though the new announcement that the singer will take the stage in Tennessee over the summer marks the first announcement of any public appearance at an event since her fall. Other big names appearing on the main stage at Nissan Stadium include Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Blake Shelton.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Underwood is also scheduled to perform at WE Fest in Minnesota in August, which was announced prior to her fall last year. Her team confirmed in January that she would be honoring the appearance after she initially canceled a string of events she had scheduled for late 2017.

The CMA Fest announcement came just one day after the Inquisitr reported that Carrie’s husband, Mike Fisher, shared an adorable photo of the twosome’s son, Isaiah, with fans, marking a rare look at the little guy’s face.

Underwood has performed at CMA Fest multiple times over the years and often hosts her fan club party at the same time. The singer also makes an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry to interact with her fans who descend on the Tennessee city to see her.

Carrie previously said of performing at the annual event (via Headline Planet) that it’s a way to give back to her dedicated fans, which is likely why it could be her first stage stop following her fall.

“The stadium, of course, is absolutely incredible, and there’s just so much energy, and the crowd is just crazy, and it’s awesome,” Underwood said.

“We [also] have our fan club party every year, which is really cool. I play out at the Opry usually, and I just get to say hi,” Underwood continued. “Some of those people have been in the fan club [for ten years] – it’s just like wow, been there since the beginning. So that’s something that’s really cool, to say thank you.”

As fans of the star will already know, Carrie’s been keeping somewhat of a low profile since her fall.

The former American Idol winner has not been photographed at any public events and has only shared obscured photos of her face on social media, including one showing her turning away from the camera as she worked out with her son, as Today reported.

Carrie Underwood at CMA Fest 2015. Rick Diamond / Getty Images

Per a transcript provided by Variety, Carrie confirmed with her fans on New Year’s Eve that she had had 40 to 50 stitches in her face after falling on a few hard steps outside her house in addition to breaking her wrist. She told fans in a blog post that her injuries were quite “gruesome,” adding that she may not look quite the same when she finally feels comfortable showing her face to the world.

“When I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different,” Underwood wrote online of the injury she sustained to her face. “I’m hoping that, by then, the differences are minimal, but, again, I just don’t know how it’s all going to end up.”

Just a few weeks earlier, as the Inquisitr reported at the time, Underwood was photographed at the gym by Below Deck reality star Adrienne Gang.