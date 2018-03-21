Aubrey O’Day Slammed Donald Trump In 2013 Interview [Audio]

The former celebrity apprentice slammed the president in a recently uncovered interview on 'The Domenick Nati Show.'

Aubrey O’Day has been in the news recently for her alleged affair with the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. between 2011 and 2012. The singer reportedly had an affair with Trump Jr. while he was still married to his wife, Vanessa, according to People. Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage allegedly became troubled when he cheated on his wife with the singer, according to reports. Vanessa filed for divorce on Thursday after 12 years of marriage, according to reports. People reports that the president’s eldest son starting an affair with the former Danity Kane singer while he was an adviser for Celebrity Apprentice in 2011.

Incidentally, in an interview on The Domenick Nati Show on iHeart Radio, the singer shared her opinion of the president in August of 2013. In the 61-minute clip, Aubrey O’Day was asked what Donald Trump was really like on and off camera and she said that “off camera he cursed a lot more than on camera, he never cursed on camera but when the cameras went off, men he had a potty mouth.” The songwriter also said that “he likes to be the polarising thought in the room.” O’Day also spoke of her closeness with Diddy and how much she respected and looked up to him when he was her mentor. The former Celebrity Big Brother finalist said she didn’t have the same respect for Donald Trump.

The former Celebrity Apprentice star said that she didn’t agree with most of his opinions and called them “obnoxious noise.” O’Day also revealed that “he has an entire home that is like all gold, like if you walk in your eyes hurt.” The singer was describing Donald Trump’s New York penthouse. Although the singer allegedly had an affair with his eldest son, she doesn’t seem too impressed with Trump.

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had an affair with Danity Kane alum Aubrey O’Day after she appeared on “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2011 https://t.co/473eSXvvcb pic.twitter.com/eHyVtbaIZZ — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 19, 2018

Page Six revealed exclusive details of the affair between Trump Jr. and O’Day. The report also claims that Donald Trump Jr. planned to leave his wife for Aubrey O’Day during the affair. According to the report, Vanessa was pregnant with their third child, Tristan, at that time. In spite of the singer’s affair with Trump Jr., the singer’s interview on The Domenick Nati Show exposed her disapproval of Donald Trump Sr. The president and his eldest son have both reportedly had affairs while they were married.