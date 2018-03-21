‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Thurs., March 22: Stefan/Gabigail Bond And Hope Takes Action

'DOOL' spoilers for Thursday reveal that Stefan and Gabby bond. As for 'Rope,' Hope Brady asks Belle for her help. Also, Gabi's trial begins.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 22 reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and “Gabigail” (Marci Miller) arrive in Hong Kong. Shortly after arriving, the two begin to bond, according to She Knows. Also, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) has decided to go through with the “Rope” divorce. She asks Belle (Martha Madison) for her help. When it comes to Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus,) she starts to go on trial for Andre DiMera’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder.

Stefan & Gabby On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

If Stefan can’t have Abigail, then he will take one of her multiple personalities. This is what is happening and the identity that he seems to connect with the most is Gabby. They will arrive in Hong Kong and will begin to bond. However, don’t expect Gabby to live a peaceful life where she can be “herself” for long. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has decided to follow her to Hong Kong.

‘Rope’ Divorce

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, March 22 also feature Hope Brady. Even though Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) wants her to come home, Hope isn’t ready. She also is not interested in reconciling or hearing anything he has to say. The wounds are too fresh and too raw. She feels betrayed and feels her best option is to get a divorce. Expect her to ask Belle to file divorce papers for her.

Gabi’s Trial Begins

DOOL spoilers from SoapHub reveal that Gabi’s trial begins. As fans know, she is going on trial for the murder of Andre DiMera. However, she didn’t do it. Even though Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) is trying to find the real killer, there seems to be nothing but stumbling blocks.

That isn’t the only thing that will happen at the murder trial, though. Later this week, expect a huge confession to throw everything into turmoil. It happens when Lani Price (Sal Stowers) is being questioned by Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth). It also lands JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) in handcuffs after he throws a punch at Eli. The courtroom confession will change everything for JJ, Lani, Gabi, Eli, and everyone in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.