Pam Dawber Recalls Robin Williams’ Alleged Groping, Sexual Antics On Set Of ‘Mork & Mindy’

The 66-year-old actress says she never took offense to Williams’ inappropriate antics while working with him on the ‘70s sitcom.

Pam Dawber has a story that is about as far from #MeToo as can be. The actress, best known for her starring role in the Happy Days spinoff Mork & Mindy, has revealed that her co-star Robin Williams displayed some very inappropriate behavior when they worked together on the ABC comedy from 1978 to 1982. In author David Itzkoff’s upcoming biography about Williams, titled Robin, Dawber dishes on the wild antics that occurred on the Mork & Mindy set 40 years ago.

In excerpts from the upcoming book posted by the Daily Mail, Dawber alleges that she was repeatedly flashed and groped by Williams on the Mork & Mindy set. But unlike many of today’s actresses who are vocal about sexual harassment in the entertainment industry, Dawber says it was all in good fun.

According to the book, Dawber said of Williams, “I had the grossest things done to me by him. And I never took offense. I mean I was flashed, humped, bumped, grabbed. I think he probably did it to a lot of people…but it was so much fun.”

Pam Dawber revealed that Robin Williams routinely grabbed her buttocks and breasts and walked around naked in front of her during the run of the hit show. But the actress said that while some of Williams’ antics were appalling, he was able to get away with it all because he was so charming — and had “sparkly eyes.”

Dawber reportedly said, “He’d look at you, really playful, like a puppy, all of a sudden. And then he’d grab your [breasts] and then run away. And somehow he could get away with it. It was the ’70s, after all.”

Robin Williams' co-star Pam Dawber, 66, has opened up about the late actor's alleged sexual behaviour on the set of "Mork & Mindy" https://t.co/oU9V3i00Ug pic.twitter.com/D76LA6OUHx — ET Canada (@ETCanada) March 21, 2018

Pam added that Robin would sometimes wrestle her down and once used a cane to poke the buttocks of an elderly actress playing her grandmother on the show. Mork & Mindy director Howard Storm also weighed in on Williams’ alleged behavior, saying there was “nothing lascivious about it, in his mind, it was just Robin being Robin.”

Garry Marshall, who worked as a producer on Mork & Mindy, said it was Robin Williams’ “aim in life” to make Pam Dawber blush. Marshall revealed that Williams would take all of his clothes off and stand in front of Pam totally naked while she was trying to say her lines.

Robin Williams’ “Mork” character was first introduced in a 1978 episode of Happy Days that was supposed to be a one-off role for Williams. But Robin’s character clicked with viewers, so a spinoff was born. The Mork & Mindy pilot episode had Robin Williams and Pam Dawber’s characters meeting for the first time when Orkan alien Mork (Williams) was sent to Earth by his superior, Orson (Ralph James). Mindy McConnell and the Orkan named Mork became unlikely roommates and went on to find love, marriage, and a big baby carriage when their son Mearth (Jonathan Winters) was born in the show’s final season.

Robin Williams died by suicide in 2014 after learning he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

You can see Pam Dawber and Robin Williams in a classic scene from Mork & Mindy below.

Robin, David Itzkoff’s biography about Robin Williams, will be published in May 2018.