‘Pop Team Epic’ Season 2 Release Date: ‘Hoshiiro Girldrop’ Anime Is Episode 12? Poputepipikku Manga Fans Freak

The 'Hoshiiro Girldrop' anime may actually get a full episode, but what about 'Pop Team Epic' Season 2 of the anime?

The Pop Team Epic Season 2 anime is in the shadow of its own creation. News reports are claiming that Pop Team Epic Episode 12 will be focused entirely on the Hoshiiro Girldrop anime (sometimes spelled as Hoshiiro Girl Drop). Unfortunately, with this crazy series, it’s hard to tell what’s real and what’s not.

With the way the series has been trolling fans, it would not be surprising if a full season of the Hoshiiro Girldrop anime was announced only to find out it’s really the Pop Team Epic Season 2 anime in disguise. After all, that has been one of the longest-running gags conceived by the Poputepipikku manga author and his team of ninja trolls. International fans new to the series might not be aware of that particular bit of history, so is it worth repeating the joke once again?

The Pop Team Epic manga (also known as Poputepipikku) by Bukubu Okawa (also known as bkub Okawa) started life as a four-panel webcomic on Takeshobo’s Manga Life Win website way back in 2014. There are two compiled book volumes, but the official English translation by publisher Vertical will not be released until the fall of 2018 according to Anime News Network.

The manga series has already been renewed for multiple “seasons.” The manga’s second season ended in April of 2017 and the current Pop Team Epic Season 3 (or Volume 3 of the books) began in October of 2017. The running gag began when Okawa announced back in 2016 that the Pop Team Epic manga was ending so it could be replaced by the Hoshiiro Girldrop manga series.

Considering that the planned manga series was filled with blatantly boilerplate rom-com tropes, fans found the news bemusing. The publisher even created character bios, web banner ads, and a Twitter campaign as part of the elaborate setup for the joke. The punchline came when the Hoshiiro Girldrop character Sosogu tore off her face to reveal Popuko underneath and announced Pop Team Epic Season 2 of the manga series.

Episode 1 of the anime continued the trolling by opening with the ‘Hoshiiro Girldrop’ anime. Bukubu Okawa / Takeshobo

And that’s why there is an appropriate image of characters Popuko and Pipimi giving fans two middle fingers. For those who want to see it, the very brief Hoshiiro Girldrop manga gag is contained in Chapter 16 of the Pop Team Epic manga (beginning of Volume 2/Season 2).

The multi-level trolling continued in 2017 when an official website and Twitter account announced the Hoshiiro Girldrop anime with a teaser trailer and a timer that counted down until April 1, 2017. Obviously, it was an April fool’s joke intended for revealing the Pop Team Epic anime adaptation, but the joke continued when the opening scene of Episode 1 fooled people into thinking they were watching the wrong anime. The gag got even more meta when a very real Hoshiiro Girldrop Comic Anthology was published in January of 2018. (No, this article is not trolling you; go and read it.)

Hoshiiro Girldrop Anime’s Story Gets The Entirety Of Pop Team Epic Episode 12?

The interesting part is that more people are searching nowadays for “Hoshiiro Girldrop” than “Pop Team Epic Season 2,” according to Google’s search data. In fact, in the week following the airing of Episode 11 of the Poputepipikku anime, there were six times as many searches, which is unusual considering the first season is about to end.

The final episode preview of that dang Gainax ending finally explained why Daichi cannot remember Sosogu at the start of the story. In a deal with Gaia, Daichi apparently exchanged his memories of Sosogu in order to bring her back to life. But now that he remembered her, a second death is teased for a Clannad-like ending.

The ‘Hoshiiro Girldrop’ anime characters. Kamikaze Douga / 'Pop Team Epic' Anime TV Still

Needless to say, the brief segment fed fans’ frenzies by finagling frames to flesh out fanboys’ fantasies of fictional fashionable idols forever fearing fatal finis. (Sorry, the ghost of V took over Frye. Back to our regularly scheduled article. Fufufu, Eisaiharamasukoi!) Anime fans are even hoping Pop Team Epic Episode 12 will finish off with the entire episode devoted to the Hoshiiro Girldrop story.

According to Animate Times and MyAnimeList, that wish may be granted. A tweet from MAL indicates that “30 minutes worth of Poputepipikku‘s (Pop Team Epic) final episode will feature the anime’s parody shoujo series Hoshiiro Girldrop.” Fans will have to see it to believe it. Unfortunately, even if a full Hoshiiro Girldrop anime season were to be announced, fans probably would not believe it, either.

Even The Anime Director Thinks “Bob Team Epic” Is Incomprehensible

Anime studio Kamikaze Douga is more well known for animating portions action series like Gatchaman Crowds, Terraformars, and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. According to Yaraon, director Jun Aoki said he only agreed to accept the anime project because he was under the impression that the Pop Team Epic manga was a “typical easy web manga.” He jokingly regrets the decision and other people in the anime industry have not been supportive.

For example, animator Ikuo Geso was attacked on Twitter for criticizing the show since it’s supposed to be “crap.”

“Even calling it crap is like a compliment,” Geso tweeted. “All these works that make me depressed are increasing, and I’m at my wit’s end.”

The self-described “crappy anime” is lovingly described by fans as a “f**king s**tpost in the form of an anime/manga.” According to Comic Natalie, even the anime merch booth was listed as “crappy.” Some fans have joked that MAL needs to update its scoring system to add a?/10 just for Pop Team Epic.

Pop Team Epic Season 2 Release Date For The Anime

The anime was produced by King Records and licensed by Funimation and Sentai Filmworks in the anime production committee. As of this publishing, animation company Kamikaze Douga has not announced anything official about the Pop Team Epic Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Poputepipikku Season 2 premiere date may occur.

The plot is plotless, and there’s really no reason to rely on the manga source material for creating new anime episodes. So, really, it all depends on whether this animated meme goes viral enough to generate piles of cash and justify a second season. (This article will be updated once the sales numbers come in.)

Still, there’s the little matter of the anime studio’s availability. Besides Poputepipikku, the only 2018 project listed for Kamikaze Douga is the upcoming Batman Ninja anime, which releases on April 24, 2018. It’s possible the studio is booked up for years with unannounced projects, but Kamikaze Douga is mostly known for doing the opening and ending animations for other studios’ series.

If there is any major delay in confirming that the production for Pop Team Epic Season 2 aka Hoshiiro Girldrop: The Really, Real Anime is greenlit, then the studio has a ready-made excuse. They’re just too busy thinking about Hellshake Yano.