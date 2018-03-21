Dakota Johnson And Chris Martin Approved By Diane Keaton, Actress Launches Career Post ‘Fifty Shades’ Movies

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are too busy to meet up as the actress steps on the career gas pedal post 'Fifty Shades' movies.

Now that Fifty Shades movies are behind her, Dakota Johnson is ready to change up her reputation after appearing in less-than-stellar erotica. In fact, she is already drawing attention to her new relationship with Chris Martin and for her high fashion and Hollywood projects. Unfortunately, getting booked for all sorts of artistic collaborations means that she will have less time to spend with her boyfriend.

The 28-year-old star got a huge stamp of approval from Hollywood legend Diane Keaton earlier this year. Annie Hall actress confessed just how good looking Chris Martin is and congratulated Dakota Johnson for sealing the deal.

“I’m gonna talk about Chris Martin,” Diane said on the Ellen Degeneres show according to E! Online. “He was with Dakota [Johnson], right—they’re a couple. Got it? So, what I’m saying is—he’s gorgeous. That face got better with time. He was wearing a hat like this—oh, it was to die for.”

Chris Martin certainly is not the only reason that Fifty Shades star is receiving attention. It was announced this week that she is in negotiations to join an untitled project by Babak Anvari, produced by Annapurna. Armie Hammer of Call Me by Your Name is already filed as one of the stars of the movie.

“The film follows a New Orleans bartender (Hammer) whose life begins to unravel after a series of disturbing and inexplicable events transpire when he picks up a phone left behind at his bar,” reports Variety. “Annapurna is fast-tracking the pic, having already set March 29, 2019, release date.”

She also is keeping tabs on her haute couture collaborations. She made a splash last year in a campaign video for Gucci’s fragrance, Bloom. Along with Petra Collins and Hari Nef, Dakota Johnson showed that she is still an up-and-coming star in Hollywood, appearing “in a newly-released shot, which promotes the perfume Gucci Bloom Acqua di Fiori,” according to Daily Mail.

“This is the trio’s second Gucci fragrance ad together, though they’re considerably more drenched this time around,” the publication reports.

This means that there will be less time to take long walks on the beach, attend celebrity birthday parties and see concerts with her boyfriend Chris Martin.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are 'definitely' a couple now ???? https://t.co/ctIjB8oiMW pic.twitter.com/0IRjTuAxkI — Glamour (@glamourmag) March 18, 2018

One of the last times that the couple was seen together was in Vancouver, where the 28-year-old was shooting her next movie, according to Daily Mail. With her schedule getting more and more crowded, Chris Martin may have to join her wherever her work takes her next.