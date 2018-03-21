Jana Duggar And Anna Duggar Visit The Family Garden With The Kids In ‘Counting On’ Webisode

Anna Duggar helps her sister-in-law Jana keep an eye on a group of Duggar children in a 'Counting On' webisode.

Jana Duggar shows off her green thumb and her kid-wrangling skills in a new Counting On webisode. Her sister-in-law, Anna Duggar, also makes a rare appearance in the short video shot in the Duggar family’s rustic garden. The women are accompanied by plenty of little helpers who are happy to help them gather its healthy harvest.

Jana, 28, doesn’t have a wedding to plan or a baby to prepare for, but that doesn’t mean that the oldest Duggar daughter has nothing going on in her life. TLC recently put the results of all of her free time on display in a webisode about her incredible gardening skills. In the video, she reveals that she’s been hard at work growing vegetables for her family to enjoy. She enlists the aid of the younger Duggar kids when it’s time to pick some of the fresh produce.

“Jackson on down will be helping, along with Anna and her kids,” Jana says of her crew of almost a dozen helpers.

Anna Duggar, 29, has not appeared in any episodes of Counting On this season, so her appearance in the webisode may surprise some fans. She only speaks once in the video, which was filmed when she was still pregnant with her fifth child, Mason.

Anna might be there to help, but Jana is clearly in charge of the operation. She tells the kids when they’re allowed to start filling their basket with produce, and they go to her when they have questions about whether or not a vegetable is ready to be picked. She also helps one of her charges find a sneaky green bean hiding beneath some leaves.

According to Joy-Anna Duggar, it was Jason Duggar who actually got into gardening first. The 17-year-old tended the family vegetable patch for years, but he says that he just doesn’t have the time to care for it anymore. Jana eventually decided to pick up where he left off, and her parents’ yard benefited from this decision.

“So one year, Jana’s like, ‘You know what? I’m going to try this and take it on,'” Joy-Anna recalls. “From there, she put her own style into it and just made it look amazing.”

The garden is filled with goodies like tomatoes, zucchini, peppers, squash, cucumbers, green beans and corn. However, Jana isn’t just a grower; she also uses the garden to show off her eye for design. It includes a metal arbor walkway and a pergola for climbing plants. There’s also an outdoor table sitting right next to a quaint red chicken coop. According to Jessa Duggar, Jana built the home for the family’s feathered friends herself.

“She’s got this outdoor entertaining space with these Italian string lights, and it’s just beautiful. It’s gorgeous,” Jessa says of the space her sister has created. “It’s a great hangout place. In the evenings, we love to go down there and just sit around and have a cup of coffee and listen to the chickens.”

Jana Duggar is unemployed and still lives at home with her parents, so she spends a lot of time helping out around the house and keeping an eye on her younger siblings. As reported by In Touch Weekly, her somewhat unconventional life has earned her the nickname “Cinderella Duggar.” The Duggar women don’t get to leave home until they find a husband, so some fans think that Jana must be desperate for her “Prince Charming” to come along. However, she’s said that she’s willing to wait as long as it takes to meet Mr. Right.

“There have been different guys come along and ask but yeah it’s just not… they haven’t been the right one,” Jana said of the potential suitors that she has already turned down. “It’s just one of those things, I’m like… I’m not just out to get married to the first one that comes along.”

While the Duggar with the green thumb waits for someone worthy of putting a ring on it to come along, she’s perfectly content spending her days as a single lady digging in the dirt.

“The garden has definitely been something that I’ve enjoyed,” Jana says. “It’s just a nice, peaceful kind of getaway.”