Toya Wright Shares Rare Photo Of Robert Rushing With Their Daughter Reign

Toya Wright and Robert Rushing have been keeping their relationship off social media for the most part. The reality TV star shared a rare photo of her man, Robert Rushing, feeding their baby daughter, Reign.

In the touching photo, Robert is cradling his baby daughter as he feeds her from a baby bottle. His tall frame is evident in the Instagram photo (which you can view below) despite the fact that he is sitting down.

Rushing is wearing an all-black attire consisting of a black t-shirt, jeans, and Adidas shoes. Toya shared an Instagram photo where she is taking Reign out for some fresh air.

The 34-year-old gave birth to Reign in February this year. During her pregnancy, fans speculated on who the father was as she kept the relationship secret for many months. At her glamourous baby shower for Reign, Toya revealed that her man was Robert Rushing, a sports manager.

After Rushing’s Instagram was discovered by Toya’s fans, he deleted the social media account in an effort to maintain his privacy.

Shortly after Reign was born, Reginae Carter revealed that Rushing was by her mother’s side throughout the birth process. The daughter of Lil Wayne praised Rushing for how he treated her mother, Toya.

Toya seems to have lost her baby weight. The reality TV star showed off her snap-back body a little over a week after giving birth. The 34-year-old is looking in better shape in recent photos maintaining her fit and curvy physique.

While her ex-husband Memphitz publicly congratulated Toya on the birth of her daughter, she did not publicly respond. It is unclear whether they maintain an amicable relationship after their public breakup.

On the other hand, Toya has spoken at length about how she maintains a good co-parenting relationship with Lil Wayne. The author and businesswoman met Lil Wayne when she was 12-years-old and gave birth to their daughter Reginae at 14 years of age.

Toya has written a book, which was released last year, about her relationship with Reginae.

Despite their divorce, they have managed their friendship over the years and have been photographed together celebrating Reginae’s birthday.

Toya Wright previously revealed that she wants to keep her relationship with Robert Rushing private.