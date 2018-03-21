Rebecca Gayheart Wears Tiny Bikini On Mexican Vacation After Filing For Divorce From Eric Dane

Rebecca Gayheart retreats to Mexico where she's relaxing in the sun after filing for divorce from Eric Dane.

Rebecca Gayheart wore a tiny bikini on vacation in Mexico a month after filing for divorce from Eric Dane. TMZ reports that the 46-year-old was soaking up the sun in Playa del Carmen with friends.

The two-piece bikini Gayheart wore had a triangle top with strings that tie around the neck and back. She had on thong bottoms that showed off her derriere. The actress accessorized the look with a pair of large round sunglasses, a necklace and multiple bracelets on her right wrist.

As TMZ notes, the star and her pals know the “fine art” of chilling out in a crisis.

Gayheart filed for divorce from her husband on February 16. The two were married for 14 years and have two daughters that are ages 6 and 7. The Beverly Hills 90210 star is seeking spousal and child support. She’s also requesting join legal and spousal custody of their two young daughters.

Eric Dane responded to Rebecca Gayheart’s petition for divorce by releasing a statement to People magazine. He said that ending their marriage is “the best decision for our family.” Dane shared that he and Gayheart will “continue” their friendship and work as a “team to co-parent” their two daughters — Billie, 7, and Georgia, 6.

The 45-year-old actor is famous for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy.

Rebecca rose to fame as the character of Antonio Marchette on 90210, but she’s known for films like Jawbreaker and Scream 2.

Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have encountered rocky moments in their marriage. In 2009, an intimate video of the two and another woman was leaked without their knowledge. Dane went to rehab over his addiction to painkillers following an athletic injury in 2011. Dane told People a few years later that he regretted getting his wife involved in the problems. Despite their efforts in working through turmoil, irreconcilable differences resulted in the end of their marriage.