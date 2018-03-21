Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth Shows Off Post-Baby Body Again In Photo With Parents And Husband

The reality TV star shows off the fact that she's snapped back rather quickly after giving birth to baby Gideon.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth just recently gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, but the reality star has already bounced back and is showing the world that she’s almost at her pre-baby weight already. Joy, her husband, and some of her family are in Colorado for a little vacation, and even though Joy suffered from a pretty traumatic birth just a little less than a month ago, she has shown she feels up to traveling with her family.

The Duggar family shared the most recent photo of Joy, Austin, and Joy’s parents Jim Bob and Michelle on their Facebook fan page. Whoever writes for the page (most suspect it is likely Michelle) stated that just over a year ago, they were in the throes of planning the pair’s May wedding. Now, they are proud parents of a little boy.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth showed off her body a couple of days ago in a family photo with her husband and Gideon. However, this is the first post-baby photo where her body is completely facing toward the camera and gives fans a full view of her body. The reality star bundled up in a white and pink coat as she and her family posed for the camera.

Fans of the family have, however, already begun blasting Michelle Duggar in the comments for calling her grandson, Gideon, “precious,” a word Michelle uses quite often. Fans joked after one of the newer episodes of Counting On that it was one of the only words she knows after describing her daughter-in-law, Kendra’s wedding dress as “precious.”

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth’s birth to Gideon was broadcast on a TLC webisode, showing the entire birthing process. She had started off planning to give birth at home and dilated six centimeters before being taken to the hospital for an emergency C-section. It was discovered that her baby was breech, and she could not safely deliver him at home. A big baby, her son weighed over 10 pounds at his birth.

The reality star has previously stated that she and husband, Austin, want to have as many children as God will give them.