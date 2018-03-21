Vanessa Trump Confronted Aubrey O’Day With Kids On The Phone Over Donald Trump Jr. Affair Says ‘US Magazine’

Vanessa Trump discovered Donald Trump Jr.’s affair with Aubrey O’Day after finding e-mails the President’s son exchanged with the singer, according to Us Magazine.

The publication claims that Vanessa Trump called Aubrey O’Day with her kids on the phone to shame her out of the affair.

Vanessa and Aubrey met on the Season 5 set of The Celebrity Apprentice. Page Six reports that alleged romance lasted from 2011 to 2012 while Vanesa was pregnant with her third child. A source told the publication that President Trump reportedly put an end to the affair, telling his son to “knock it off.”

It was announced last week that Vanessa Trump is filing for divorce from Don Jr. Many reports suggested that Trump’s wife distaste for politics, his frequent travels and the suspicious letter containing a white powder that she opened as contributing factors to their divorce.

Vanity Fair reports that Vanessa is divorcing Don Jr. because he was cheap and offered Vanessa little financial assistance to take care of their five children.

The magazine cites the free engagement ring Donald Trump Jr. gave her in exchange for photos of their engagement to corroborate the claim that the billionaire’s son is a cheapskate.

A spokesperson for Vanessa Trump denied the allegations about the reason for their divorce and refutes the claim that she needed financial assistance from her family.

Vanessa Trump has filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. after 12 years of marriage. pic.twitter.com/ujnPWXmXzQ — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 16, 2018

In light of reports about the alleged affair, Aubrey O’Day’s song “DJT” has resurfaced with many believing that it is about Donald Trump Jr. The lyrics are about an affair but does not mention the President’s son explicitly.

Donald Trump Jr. reportedly had an affair with singer Aubrey O’Day just after his wife gave birth to his third child. Then O'Day wrote a song about it called DJT. https://t.co/gY6XONjltr pic.twitter.com/cXgruBOac2 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 20, 2018

The reported affair with O’Day has drawn a comparison to President Donald Trump and adult film producer and star Stormy Daniels, who allegedly slept with the President while Melania was pregnant.

Vanessa Trump once called Trump Jr. ‘the one with the retarded dad’ https://t.co/UEI7pqH1H0 pic.twitter.com/ktChIiRlfc — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2018

Stormy Daniels sued President Donald Trump and his lawyer Michael Cohen’s company in an effort to void the non-disclosure agreement she signed. In response, the President’s lawyer filed a $20 million lawsuit for violating the NDA.

It is highly likely Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have a prenuptial agreement since she is seeking a seeking an uncontested divorce proceeding.

Vanessa Trump and Don Jr. were married for 12 years and have five children together.

The former model does not expect to fight over custody of their children or how they will split financial assets.