Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Allen Hurns ‘Would Be Great’ Opposite Dez Bryant, According To ‘Bleacher Report’

Richard Janvrin of 'Bleacher Report' said that Allen Hurns would be a great No. 2 wide receiver to Dez Bryant, and would improve the team's receiving corps.

The Dallas Cowboys still have a lot of position needs to address this offseason after remaining quiet during the first week of free agency. Cowboys fans are expecting the team to make a move in the coming weeks, as Dallas is now targeting players who are still available on the market and those who will eventually become free to sign elsewhere.

The Cowboys, who finished second in the NFC East last season with a 9-7 record, are interested in Allen Hurns. The four-year veteran became available on the market after the Jacksonville Jaguars released the Florida native on Tuesday. According to Richard Janvrin of Bleacher Report, the Cowboys should make a run at Hurns to improve their receiving options.

Janvrin said that Hurns would be a great No. 2 wide receiver opposite Dez Bryant. His arrival would instantly improve the receiving depth of the Cowboys for next season, giving quarterback Dak Prescott more room to operate. He will likely take playing time from Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley if signed by the Cowboys.

According to K.D. Drummond of USA Today, the Cowboys might also view Hurns as a possible replacement for Bryant. Bryant’s future in Dallas is still uncertain at this point. There were reports earlier in the offseason that the Cowboys might eventually cut the veteran wide receiver if he declines to take a pay cut.

Dallas has already joined the race to sign Hurns. According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, the Cowboys will meet with Hurns to discuss a possible deal on Wednesday. The free-agent wide receiver was originally scheduled to sit down with the New York Jets, but he had to pick the Cowboys first due to weather concerns.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Cowboys can beat the odds in their pursuit of Hurns. The Cowboys only have $1 million in cap space, while the Jets have over $44 million to spend, according to Over the Cap. Dallas needs to do some cap tinkering, or prepare a very enticing pitch to acquire Hurns.

It is worth noting that the Jaguars wanted Hurns to take a pay cut, but the 26-year-old did not budge. The Jaguars signed him to a four-year, $40.5 million contract in 2016. However, after getting a lucrative deal, the former Miami standout failed to live up to expectations. He tallied 35 catches for 477 yards in 2016 and caught 39 passes for 484 yards last season. It was far from his stats in 2015 when he recorded 64 passes for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns.