Apple Watch: New Spring Bands, Automatic Sleep Tracking, And MicroLED Screens

Apple has revealed its new set of spring bands for Apple Watch and updated its Sleep++ app. It is also reportedly developing MicroLED screens to be seen first on an Apple Watch.

It is spring now, and what a better time to reveal a new collection of bands for your Apple Watch. Apple Watch also has an updated Sleep++ app that allows for automatic sleep tracking. Additionally, the tech giant is reportedly developing microLED screens, which will be first seen an Apple Watch.

New Bands In Spring Colors And Styles

Apple has unveiled its spring collection of Apple Watch bands featuring vibrant colors and styles. Its exclusive Nike bands come in colors that match the latest Nike running shoes. Its Hermes bands have new paint details, while its Woven Nylon also gets fresh color choices.

To be sold separately now, its Nike Sport Loop comes in black and pure platinum, bright crimson, and black, cargo khaki, midnight fog, and pearl pink. Nike Sport bands are available in barely rose and pearl pink, black and white, and cargo khaki and black.

For the Apple Watch Hermes line, the Single Tour Rallye and Double Tour bands now have contrasting paint details in indigo and blanc. They come with a rouge H polished edge and rouge H contrasted loop.

For the regular Apple Watch bands, the Sport Band features denim blue, lemonade, and red raspberry colors. The Woven Nylon also receives an updated stripe pattern in blue, black, gray and pink. Sport Loop bands now include flash light, hot pink, marine green, and Tahoe blue. Finally, the Classic Buckle features spring yellow, electric blue, and soft pink.

These bands will be available to order from Apple.com and will be sold at select Apple stores, authorized resellers, and carriers later this month. Price begins at $49.

Apple Watch 2018 Spring Collection Bands Apple.com

Sleep++ App Version 3

Apple Watch’s Sleep++ app has been updated to version 3 for the Apple Watch. The new version allows for automatic tracking of sleep quality, length, and other metrics, MacRumors reports. This means that the user does not need to click start and stop buttons every night before going to sleep, as the Apple Watch Sleep++ automatically starts tracking when the wearer goes to bed and stops in the morning. Manual options are still available though.

Sleep++ app version 3 also features bedtime reminders, notifications about the wearer’s sleep quality the previous night, and a nightly sleep goal setting.

MicroLED Technology Coming To Apple Watch

Bloomberg reports that Apple is secretly developing its own device screens at a manufacturing facility in California. Citing anonymous people familiar with the tech giant’s activity, Apple is said to be producing small numbers of next-generation MicroLED screens for testing.

MicroLED technology will enable gadgets to have brilliant displays and better battery life. This is because the technology uses different light-emitting compounds than the OLED displays today.

This is the first time that Apple is developing its own screen display. The tech company uses LG display for its Apple Watch and Samsung’s OLED technology for its iPhone X, tweaking them to fit with their specifications.

Developing MicroLED technology is an ambitious project for Apple and it proves to be a difficult one that the company has almost given up last year, according to Bloomberg sources. But Apple has reportedly been making significant progress, and consumers can expect to see in a few years. Because it is easier to make smaller displays, Apple’s MicroLED design is expected to come out first on Apple Watch.