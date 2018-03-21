‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: JT Goes Psycho, Attacks Victoria Then Victor

A stunning twist on 'Y&R' confirms the abuse storyline that leaked months ago as Thad Luckinbill's character turns dark and dangerous.

Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) is getting increasingly aggressive. On today’s Y&R, he lost his temper with Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) and grabbed her throat while punching the wall next to her head. Spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicated that JT’s simmering anger finally brook loose on Wednesday’s episode. JT’s path to abuse has been slowly evolving, and this week, he lashed out and terrified Victoria.

JT Abuse Storyline Confirmed

Back in December, the Inquisitr reported that JT’s storyline would include an element of abuse. The spoilers initially leaked from Jamey Giddens on the Daytime Confidential podcast. Many fans insisted this would never happen and were upset by the reports, but now that it’s confirmed, Giddens is vindicated. Many fans were upset that showrunner Mal Young would ruin this legacy character as he did with Tamara Clatterbuck when he made Alice part of the human trafficking ring.

Now that JT’s abuse storyline is confirmed, the big question is what’s next. The Inquisitr reported a leaked script that showed Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) would soon be viciously attacked, requiring hospitalization. JT will be one of three suspects in the attack, as well as Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Arturo (Jason Canela). Jack is furious at Victor over Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson). Arturo might be angry at Victor since he’s having an affair with The Mustache’s wife.

Brutal Beatdowns And Blowback

Young and the Restless spoilers hint that JT may not be a chronic abuser. Instead, he might be spiraling out of control because of a deteriorating medical condition. When JT was a young man, he almost died when he was electrocuted. An injury like that has long-ranging complications, and one of them is traumatic brain issues that can lead to violent outbursts. On Thursday’s Y&R, spoilers show that Vikki’s neck has bruises from the attack, and she tells JT that they’re done.

JT does what abusers always do and promises never to lay a hand on her again. He sweet-talks Vikki with a proposal, she caves, and they make love instead of her kicking him to the curb as he deserves. Y&R also aired a domestic violence PSA (see above) to educate people on what to do in cases like this. Unfortunately, Vikki’s not taking the steps she should. JT came to town under shady circumstances. He’s secretly investigating Victor and crossed legal lines to try and nail him.

This week, Y&R spoilers from Soap Central showed that JT broke into Victor’s safe and grabbed something, even though he had no warrant. The problem is that Victor knows JT is after him and set a trap to test him. Victor captured video of JT in the safe, and if he reveals it, it could destroy JT’s career. Mac (Kelly Kruger) is suing JT for divorce and sole custody, Victoria used him in her scheme to shaft Ashley, and now Victor has the goods on him. JT’s unbalanced and is about to snap.

#YR day ahead recap: While Hil and Devon reach an agreement, JT gets violent… Wow… https://t.co/Pva3m17nqc pic.twitter.com/lmU57y2rR4 — SheKnows' Soaps (@soapoperafan) March 20, 2018

Victor’s Ultimatum Triggers Attack

It won’t be too much longer before JT commits a heinous act of violence. As of now, Vikki’s been taking the brunt of the abuse. He’s been terribly controlling of Victoria from how she dresses to what she eats and what topics of conversation she’s allowed. JT will continue this behavior, and there’s the looming question of whether Victoria will do the same as many abused women and make excuses for their abuser and even blame themselves.

But later this week, Young and the Restless spoilers from Soap Central reveal that Victor will become the primary target of JT’s irrational wrath. On Friday, Victor confronts JT about breaking into his safe and reveals he has proof of the illegal search and can ruin him. JT’s life is unraveling, and it seems that Victor is holding the last thread. If Victor reveals the video footage and sues the GCPD for unlawful search, he can take down JT, Paul (Doug Davidson), and Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell).

Victor Threatens, JT Attacks

Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor threatening JT drives Vikki’s ex-husband over the edge. The scenes of Victor’s ferocious attack at the ranch were filmed earlier this month. The beating scene will air in April based on the date printed on the leaked script and the lag between shooting and air dates. JT’s attack on Victor is so furious that it leaves blood splattered everywhere. Paul and Christine test the blood against workers at the ranch but don’t find a suspect.

Y&R spoilers indicate that JT will stay off the cops’ radar for a while because he’s got access to the investigation and can point it away from himself. Victor accuses JT of the attacked, but the undercover agent will deny it and allege that Victor’s trying to end the investigation into his dirty dealings. But before all is said and done, the ugly truth will come out. YR spoilers hint that Victoria will kill JT in self-defense, ending his reign of terror and Thad Luckinbill’s run on the CBS soap.

Catch up on Y&R scoop for the week of March 19-23, why Victor and Ashley spark an affair, Lily's wicked plan to make sure Hilary won't have Devon's baby, and Joshua Morrow's confirmation that Shick is back soon.