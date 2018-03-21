‘Yuru Camp’ Season 2 Release Date: Anime ‘Laid-Back Camp’ OVA Episode Confirmed, ‘Yurukyan’ Manga Is Ongoing

A 'Yuru Camp' OVA episode has been confirmed, but are there enough manga chapters for 'Yuru Camp' Season 2?

Those looking forward to the anime Yuru Camp Season 2 can find solace in the fact that a Laid-Back Camp OVA episode featuring the Outdoor Activities Circle has already been confirmed. What’s more, Rin Shima and Nadeshiko Kagamihara’s story in the Yuru Camp manga (also known as Yurukyan or the English Laid-Back Camp) is still ongoing, and there should be enough source material for a second season in the coming years.

The Laid-Back Camp manga by mangaka Afro first started serializing in Manga Time Kirara Forward back in July of 2015. The manga series is released monthly. As of March 3, 2018, the manga is up to Yuru Camp Volume 6 via Amazon Kindle (the release date for the Yurukyan tankobon book is March 24, 2018). The release date for the seventh volume has not been announced yet. However, Volumes 3 through 5 were all released in 2017, so it’s possible Volume 7 and 8 will be released in 2018, as well.

The Yuru Camp English translation was licensed by Yen Press, and publishing will begin in 2018. The first volume’s release date is March 27, 2018, Volume 2 is scheduled for May 22, 2018, and Volume 3 is set for July 24, 2018. At that rapid-fire release pace, the English Laid-Back Camp manga should catch up with the anime adaptation by the end of 2018.

Yuru Camp Manga Compared To The Anime

Manga readers love it when an anime adaptation covers the source material without resorting to boring fillers or skipping over important details. In this case, the Yuru Camp anime has adapted the manga at a comfortable pace that leaves some manga chapters left to be read.

Episode 10 bridged the gap between the ending of Volume 3 and the first chapter of Volume 4. Episode 11 was also adapted from Volume 4, and it’s likely Yuru Camp Episode 12 will finish off the fourth Yurukyan manga book’s story. (This article was published shortly before the airing of Episode 12 and will be updated.)

The anime foreshadowed manga Volume 5 by introducing Rin’s grandfather in Episode 6, although the anime’s story has not yet named him directly as such. This cool grandpa character did not show up in the manga until Volume 5, but fans know it’s him since the voice actor is credited as Rin’s grandfather.

Unfortunately, this means there are only two Laid-Back Camp manga volumes available as source material for anime studio C-Station to make the anime Yuru Camp Season 2. The good news is that anime fans won’t have to wait too long to watch another episode.

The manga cover for ‘Yuru Camp’ Volume 6. Afro / Houbunsha

Yuru Camp OVA Episode Special Ships With The Blu-Ray/DVD Box Sets

The official Twitter account for the Yuru Camp anime series revealed that an OVA episode called “Heya Camp Episode 0” will be released as part of the first volume of the Blu-ray/DVD release. The Laid-Back Camp OVA episode will tell a prequel story that takes place before Nadeshiko joined the Outdoor Activities Circle.

The Yuru Camp Blu-ray/DVD release will be split up into three volumes, each with four episodes (except for the first volume). The first volume is scheduled for March 28, 2018, the second for May 23, 2018, and the third for July 25, 2018.

It’s currently unknown whether Crunchyroll will stream the OVA episode like they did with the Mob Psycho 100 OVA episode. However, since Crunchyroll is one of the co-producers of the anime, it is possible.

Laid-Back Camp Season 2 Release Date

The anime was co-produced by Crunchyroll and multiple other companies in the anime production committee. As of this publishing, animation company C-Station has not announced anything official about the Yuru Camp Season 2 release date, although this article will be updated as soon as the anime sequel’s premiere is confirmed. However, there can be reasonable speculation about when, or if, the Yuru Camp Season 2 premiere date may occur.

Crunchyroll has really been pushing the anime, going so far as to create news stories comparing the Yuru Camp anime against real-life locations. The series is especially popular in Japan, with Anime News Network reporting that Rin’s scooter, the blue Yamaha Vino, has sold out in stores. Fans are saying they’re having trouble finding merch and manga volumes to buy. Camping around Mount Fuji has increased thanks to the anime, and veteran campers are even complaining about how many otakus are showing up.

Hopefully, that popularity translates to financial success and gives an incentive to create Yuru Camp Season 2. However, anime projects take years to develop, and C-Station is currently releasing the 2018 anime Hakyu Hoshin Engi (Soul Hunter). They’ll be releasing a Starmyu OVA episode in October of 2018, and Starmyu Season 3 is planned for the spring of 2019. The studio likely has other unannounced projects in the works.

There’s also the little matter of not having enough source material. Thankfully, barring any other project schedule conflicts, early production of Yuru Camp Season 2 could begin in 2019 or 2020 assuming mangaka Afro keeps up the Yurukyan manga publishing pace. By that time, there will be over four more manga volumes available. Let’s just hope the Yuru Camp Season 2 release date is confirmed sooner, rather than later. Stay tuned!