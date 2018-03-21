Joe Biden Claims He Would Have ‘Beat The Hell Out Of’ Trump In High School For Disrespecting Women

"If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.'"

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that he would have “beat the hell out of” Donald Trump in high school for disrespecting women, Yahoo News is reporting.

Biden was in South Florida Tuesday, speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally at the University of Miami, when the topic of the 45th president’s well-documented history of sexual harassment of women — and indeed, even bragging about it — became a topic of conversation.

You may recall that audio recordings of Donald Trump bragging to Access Hollywood reporter Billy Bush about sexually assaulting women emerged in October 2017. The audio was recorded back in 2005, during which Trump famously said that he could assault women with impunity.

“And when you’re a star, they let you do it, you can do anything… grab them by the p***y.”

Trump later dismissed the conversation as “locker room talk.”

Biden, for his part, wasn’t willing to excuse the president for trying to pass it off as locker room banter. He then brought up his own experience in locker rooms.

“I’ve been in a lot of locker rooms my whole life. I’m a pretty damn good athlete. Any guy that talked that way was usually the fattest, ugliest S.O.B. in the room.”

And as for Trump himself?

“If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden will meet with Latino leaders at a fundraiser in Miami today https://t.co/sWcY9CXY0L pic.twitter.com/VyVTe1T19P — CNN (@CNN) March 20, 2018

In case you were wondering, Joe Biden graduated from high school in 1961, having attended Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware. There, he was a star athlete on both the football and baseball teams. Trump graduated from New York Military Academy in 1964. According to Business Insider, he was a varsity athlete in baseball, football, and soccer. In other words, though the two men would have been of similar age and would have both been athletes during their teen years, it’s highly unlikely that they ever would have met.

Meanwhile, Biden continued to talk to the students about the issue of sexual assault on-campus. He highlighted the success of the #MeToo movement, which emerged in the wake of the sexual-assault allegations against former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, but told the “It’s On Us” rally that there’s still more work to be done.

“Sexual assault is about power and the abuse of power more than it is about sex.”

He also exhorted the women in the crowd to tell the authorities immediately if they’ve been victims of sexual harassment or assault. He pointed out that most women who are victimized tell a roommate or friend first. He encouraged the women to be aware of resources that are available to them to stop sexual assault and punish offenders.