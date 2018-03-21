‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: End Of Spectra Era As Sally, Shirley, Saul and Darlita Exit B&B

We bid farewell to one of daytime television's most iconic names.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that the end of an era is in sight on this CBS soap opera. After weeks of speculation, Courtney Hope, who plays Sally Spectra, finally confirmed that she would be leaving B&B,via a post on Instagram. Now, Soap Opera News has just announced that Shirley (Patrika Darbo), Saul (Alex Wyse) and Darlita (Danube Hermosillo) are also exiting the Los Angeles fashion scene. Once Forrester Fashion’s only credible competition, the Spectra Fashion House has fallen from glory and no longer captures the audience’s imagination as in the original Sally Spectra’s (Darlene Conley) heyday.

Speaking to She Knows Soaps in an exclusive interview, Patrika Darbo reiterated the news that the “Spectras are gone.” She enjoyed her one-year stint as Shirley Spectra on the show and said that Brad Bell had created some great storylines for them, but suggested that the audience for the Spectras were no longer there. Darbo told She Knows Soaps that she and Wyse’s final episodes with Bold and the Beautiful were aired about a week ago. Although her stint with Bold and the Beautiful has come to an end, Darbo still has no shortage of work. She will be presenting the Indie Series Awards while also being nominated for three awards herself.

Date night happy me pic.twitter.com/37UgFcro7N — Patrika Darbo (@patrikadarbo) March 21, 2018

Spoilers state that Hope’s contract was not renewed and that her character was left dangling with the sudden resignation of Pierson Fode, who played Thomas Forrester at the time. With Sally’s exit, it makes no sense for the once powerful fashion house to remain in the soap. A year ago, Patrika Darbo told TV Insider that she and Darlene Conley often used to joke around that she would play the role of Sally’s sister. It seems as if Brad Bell truly wrote the part for this legendary daytime actress in a thoughtful tribute to Conley.

Although the young Sally has left her own indelible mark on the soap opera, longtime fans will never forget the larger-than-life presence of the original Sally Spectra. At the time she made a formidable opponent to Bold and the Beautiful patriarch Eric Forrester (John McCook) and even Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) found a fierce adversary in her. Such was Darlene Conley’s presence that Sally Spectra is the only soap opera character to ever have their likeness enshrined in Madame Tussauds, according to IMDb. In an interview with TV Guide in 1998, as reported by Chicago Tribune, Conley said that the museum had approached her because of how well-known Sally Spectra was at the time.

“The museum called and said they couldn’t think of anybody more instantly recognizable than me, and who was I to argue?”