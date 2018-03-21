‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jordan And Curtis Find Betsy – Jim Kept Her Prisoner

It's a stunning reveal on 'GH' this week as Franco's mom is found and confesses the truth about what Jim did to Drew.

New General Hospital spoilers indicate that Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) and Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) make a stunning discovery at Jim Harvey’s (Greg Evigan) office in Buffalo, New York. On Tuesday, March 20, spoilers from She Knows Soaps revealed that Jordan and Curtis heard “a commotion” as they were creeping out of Harvey’s office. On Wednesday, we’ll see that the noise came from Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) who was held against her will by her shady ex-boyfriend.

Jim Harvey Is A Dangerous Man

Other GH spoilers from Soap Hub say that Jordan is startled by what she finds there. Based on evidence from Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) and Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco), Jordan concluded that Jim Harvey kidnapped Drew Cain (Billy Miller) and Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and might have killed them. She was scared that Curtis might meet the same fate since he was breaking into Harvey’s office looking for evidence that fracking triggered the devastating Port Charles earthquake.

It turns out that Curtis found proof that Jim caused the quake and also that he’s a kidnapper. They will be stunned to learn that Jim stashed Betsy away months ago. Franco’s mom was able to sneak out a note to her son when she learned about his wedding to Liz, but she’s been cut off from the outside world. Jim is a scary guy and was determined to make sure she couldn’t tell the truth about what he did to little “Andy” and for which he blamed Franco.

Curtis needs concrete evidence to bring Harvey down once and for all. But has someone beaten him to the punch? #GH is all-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/XqVURdxQM1 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 20, 2018

Betsy Reveals Shocking Truths

General Hospital spoilers promise that when Curtis and Jordan find Betsy, she’s terrified. When they tell her that Jim took Franco and Drew and their lives are at risk, Betsy finally works up the courage to do what she should have months ago – tell the truth about horrible Jim Harvey. Betsy comes clean on the child abuse and says she sent Drew to an orphanage to protect him, and how she’s lived in fear of the man for decades. Curtis, Jordan, and Betsy rush back to Port Charles to try and save Drew and Franco.

Other GH spoilers from She Knows tease that Drew’s instincts kick in from his Navy SEAL days and he works to rescue himself and Franco. As Drew works from below, Sam and Liz show up to the construction site and work from the other side to save the men that they love. Once the dust settles and the concrete stops pouring in the door, Drew and Franco are rescued and Jim’s history of violence is exposed. Jim is destined for Pentonville unless someone ends his life.

After The Reveal, Lives Change

Once the truth is out and Franco knows that he was protecting Drew from Jim when they were kids, he feels like he’s not a danger to Liz and her boys. Of course, Liz is still angry at him for lying. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central for next week say that Franco works to fix things with Liz now that Betsy came clean and Liz knows that Franco isn’t turning dark on her. Some GH rumors are swirling that the Friz wedding will be back on soon and slated for May sweeps.

It’s not just Franco and Liz’s lives that change, though, because Drew and Sam have troubled times ahead. Sam and Drew head home and make love after the intense life-or-death scene. GH spoilers hint this is the last DreAm love scene for a while. After things calm down, Sam finally admits to Drew that she told Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) that she loves him. Drew is shocked and hurt and walks out on her. It remains to be seen if Sam and Drew’s split is just a bump in the road or a permanent break-up on GH.

Catch up on the latest GH scoop on creepy Dr. Bensch kissing Kiki this week, why Maxie moves to Wyndemere, and all about Tristan Rogers’ return as Robert Scorpio – he’s already back on set! Watch ABC weekdays for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers and news.