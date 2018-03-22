‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writers Hint On Who Thanos Will Kill For The Infinity Stones Before ‘Avengers 4’

The Mad Titan is set to murder at least three major characters to take the Gems in the upcoming MCU flick.

There is little doubt that the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be fighting hard to keep the universe safe this year. After all, they will be going up against a villain so evil that his arrival has been dreaded since the release of the first MCU film. But is it possible that Avengers: Infinity War will find Thanos as the true victor in the battle to save the world? Could the Mad Titan ultimately collect all six Infinity Stones before the still untitled Avengers 4?

Fans have always rooted for the good guys in every Marvel movie, all of which somehow alluded to the impending arrival of Thanos in the MCU. Not surprisingly, Avengers: Infinity War co-writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus have told Gizmodo that the upcoming film will focus on the Mad Titan’s story. Unfortunately, they have also revealed that Thanos will break audiences’ hearts every time he takes an Infinity Stone.

Christopher Markus stated that the Mad Titan is “a villain with understandable motivations and emotions” because he has “two daughters, that we know of” and that every one of his “eight million backstories in the comics” happens to be “kind of sad.” Stephen McFeely goes on to state that Thanos’ collection of the Infinity Stones will be more than a mere “check mark” since the action will feature “stakes and cost for characters at the time.”

“I think we’ve done that and boy, we’re going to wrench some emotion out of each and every one of those moments that we can.”

But could this mean that Thanos will kill a major character every time he finds an Infinity Stone in the movie? The trailers for Avengers: Infinity War has already hinted on one particular casualty as Loki seemingly offers the Tesseract to the Mad Titan after the villain murders his fellow survivors in the Asgardian ship last seen in Thor: Ragnarok. There is a huge possibility that Idris Elba’s Heimdall will help in the fight against Thanos but will end up being killed before they reach Earth since Thor is the only one who appears to be rescued by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Loki might hand Thanos the Tesseract (Space Stone) in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’. Marvel

The Asgardians are not the only ones who might encounter trouble outside of Earth in Avengers: Infinity War. It has already been confirmed that Sicario 2: Soldado star Benicio del Toro will return as The Collector, who is the last known custodian of the Aether or Reality Stone. Tanaleer Tivan’s scenes in the film will undoubtedly be with Josh Brolin’s Thanos, and it might not end well for The Collector.

Marvel

Find out which characters will be killed in Thanos’ quest for Infinity Stones when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27.