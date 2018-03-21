Mark Anthony Conditt’s Parents Amway Ties, Photos, Video From Pat & Danene Conditt Facebook Pages, Reddit Buzz

More clues from social media pages of suspected Austin bomber being uncovered as Mark Anthony Conditt's mom and dad's ties to Amway revealed.

More information about alleged Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt is being learned via the social media accounts of his mother and father, Pat and Danene Conditt, as well as via an account on Reddit, purportedly created by the Austin bomber. Mark’s parents were also praised by a Twitter users in 2014, for their “How to Get Out of the Valley” speech by “Pat & Danene Conditt,” as seen below, with LTDHQ tagged in the post. The organization’s Twitter account describes itself as “The OFFICIAL Twitter of Leadership Team Development, Inc.,” with the website showing the Amway logo on their registration page, as well as Amway verbiage.

“Leadership Team Development, Inc. (LTD) does not accept ‘guests’ or Independent Business Owners (IBO) of other lines of sponsorship of affiliation. LTD sells business support materials (BSM) and event tickets only to IBOs who are affiliated with LTD. I hereby confirm I am a registered IBO with Amway in the LTD line of affiliation and am not affiliated with any other Amway Approved Provider or organization.”

According to TMZ, Mark was 23 when he detonated a bomb and killed himself outside a Red Roof Inn in Austin on Wednesday, March 21, as authorities approached his vehicle. The publication points to the fact that Mark’s mom, Danene, home-schooled Mark, and information from Danene’s Facebook page appears to indicate that she home-schooled all of her children.

The suspected Austin bomber, according to Metro, also allegedly had a Reddit account with a pretty obvious username of “AustinBomber,” which was eventually deleted from Reddit. As seen in a screenshot from the AustinBomber Reddit account, the Reddit user at u/AustinBomber wrote that his intention wasn’t to kill people. Instead, he simply wanted to “watch the world burn.”

Authorities are blaming Conditt for the death of two people and are searching for any clues as to Mark’s motive.

Amway, according to the New York Times, has blasted into China with a name that has been defined as to “promote heavily” or to “be brainwashed,” with Amway being derided by authorities since the 1990s as an “economic cult” practicing multi-level marketing.

As seen on an Amway Canada page, a Danene Conditt page exists, listing everything from eye shadow to lipstick and beyond for sale. The Amway Nutrition page also shows vitamins for sale under Danene’s page.

On Facebook, Danene Conditt added four new photos on December 28, 2013 , which spoke of the “great family Christmas” that the brood spent in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Danene wrote that the whole family received snowboarding lessons but noted that she and Pat “opted to ski the next day–making memories.”

According to the Austin American-Statesman, Mark and his dad, Pat Conditt, built a house in Pflugerville together — which enjoys a value of $69,000 — with Mark living in the home before his death.

Pat Conditt, meanwhile, added a new video on Facebook called “The Mud King” on August 24, 2009 . However, the Facebook page has been hidden or removed. The video shows a man sitting in a lake with children around him, with mud piled on his head.

He says, “You can either work or play with your children – it’s your choice.”

The video’s description notes that the brood had “just got back from Raleigh, NC for an awesome LT3 Pool Party” before making a “quick trip back to Asheville / Lake Lure area.” Pat lists his job on Facebook as “ownership at CDGroup.”

The Facebook page for Christina Conditt lists herself as home-schooled, and her last public post showing she shared a memory on March 8 is the subject of plenty of comments in the wake of the news of Mark’s death. At least one photo on the Facebook page shows a woman with a weapon, appearing to be engaging in target practice.

The photos of Mark Conditt appearing on Twitter from mom Danene’s Facebook account are gaining views, including a snowboarding photo from 2013 and his graduation photo, wherein Danene wrote about Mark, “He’s thinking of taking some time to figure out what he wants to do… maybe a mission trip.”