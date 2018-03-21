Russian Model Gets Detained In Dubai, Injures Herself After Jumping From Sixth Floor ‘To Escape Rape’

Ekaterina Stetsyuk claims a US businessman attempted to rape her. The alleged rapist then filed a counterclaim against her.

A Russian model was left seriously injured after jumping from the sixth floor of a building in Dubai. Ekaterina Stetsyuk, 22, from Irkutsk, Siberia claimed an American businessman, with whom she refused to have sex, threatened to kill her. That’s when Stetsyuk decided to flee and jump off the building, the Siberian Times reported.

But even after the incident, Stetsyuk, who’s lying in a hospital bed, is under police custody as authorities are trying to investigate the matter. The model’s alleged assailant filed a counterclaim and told police that he had to defend himself because she attacked him. The unnamed man was also detained at the airport in Dubai after trying to get out of the country, the report continued. If found guilty, he could face jail time for up to 15 years.

Stetsyuk told friends and relatives that she’s about to be raped, which is why she jumped off from the building. Her friend, Irina Grossman, told the Siberian Times that Stetsyuk is still alive because of a miracle. The brunette may not be able to walk or move on her own but doctors are positive that she will be better soon since her spinal cord remains intact.

“To save her life and dignity, she jumped from the sixth floor. She survived by a miracle.”

The Russian beauty’s mother, Inge, told the news outlet that her daughter had been held at knifepoint. The man, on the other hand, had a different story and more details of his claims against Stetsyuk have not been made public yet. There were also claims that Stetsyuk was working as an escort in Dubai — claims that her mother has angrily denied.

Russian model ‘arrested after breaking spine jumping from sixth-floor hotel room to escape rapist' https://t.co/xTC6AoucC7 — The Sun (@TheSun) March 20, 2018

Inge slammed the rumors saying that her daughter was working as a model under a month-long contract in Dubai. Claims of Stetsyuk working in the sex industry would bring more trouble to the situation, Inge believes, as her daughter is made to look guilty.

Ekaterina is currently awaiting her surgery and has made a video for her mom telling her that she’s doing fine. Gocha Buachidze, Russian Consulate in Dubai, said that the investigation is ongoing but cannot share more details about the incident as Ekaterina had requested it. The Russian Consulate is also “providing all necessary support” to Ekaterina.