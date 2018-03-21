Prince William And Kate Middleton Are Having A Girl And Princess Mary Will Not Be Her Name, Latest UK Odds

After a new week of bets, Princess Alice is starting to climb to the top of the odds list.

The bets are piling up about what Kate Middleton and Prince William will name their third baby. Until this week, bookmakers were favoring the name Mary, indicating the public is leaning towards Middleton having a baby girl. But after a new week of bets, Alice is starting to climb to the top of the odds list. Will Middleton and William name their child Alice?

According to Daily Star, Mary is holding a slim lead over Alice with 10 to 11 odds. Alice is currently sitting in second place at 6 to 1 odds, though the name has increased in popularity over the past week.

With Alice quickly gaining ground, some bookmakers believe that the name will become the most popular choice by the time Middleton gives birth next month.

“Mary remains the 4/1 favorite as things stand, but it won’t be long before Alice takes over at the head of the market,” Ladbrokes spokesman Alex Apati shared.

Alice has grown in popularity over the past month, especially within royal circles. The most recent royal to have the name was Queen Elizabeth II’s aunt, Princess Alice. Princess Alice was the wife of Prince Henry, who was the son of King George V and Queen Mary.

Queen Victoria also named one of her daughter’s Alice, who happened to be her third child with husband Prince Albert.

Although Alice is quickly gaining ground, Mary remains the favorite on most betting lists. Not only is Mary Her Majesty’s middle name, but it was also the name of King George V’s wife. Queen Mary’s mother was also named Princess Mary Adelaide of Cambridge, so the name has plenty of ties to royal history.

Apart from Mary and Alice, the third most popular betting name is Victoria, which is sitting at 8 to 1 odds. The most likely boys name, meanwhile, are Albert and Arthur, both of which are holding 12 to 1 odds.

While we’ll have to wait until the birth to know for sure what we’ll be calling Middleton and William’s next child, the couple has already updated their website to include a section on baby number three.

The section is currently titled, “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Third Baby,” and will feature updates on the child as soon as they are available. The new page was added alongside the existing sections dedicated to the couple’s first and second children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Middleton and William announced the pregnancy back in September. Kensington Palace released an official statement explaining how the two are thrilled to be expanding the family by one more. The statement also revealed that the due date was set for April, though an exact date has not been announced.

There has been speculation that the child might arrive on the same day as Middleton and William’s seventh wedding anniversary, which would make for a special moment for the young couple.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have not released any further details regarding the pregnancy.