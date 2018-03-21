Jinger Duggar Admits That Birth Of Joy-Anna Duggar’s Baby Made Her ‘Nervous,’ Shares Her Pregnancy Struggles

Jinger Duggar's pregnancy hasn't exactly been a walk in the park.

Jinger Duggar wasn’t worried about becoming a first-time mom until her younger sister, Joy-Anna, welcomed her first child. Jinger recently told Us Weekly that one particular detail about the birth of her nephew made her begin to grow concerned about the impending arrival of her own child. She’s also been struggling with various pregnancy issues that are making the wait even more difficult.

Jinger Duggar has seen three of her sisters taken to the hospital after failed attempts at home births. Jill, Jessa, and Joy-Anna have experienced complications that include excessive postpartum bleeding, irregular fetal heart rates, and babies in the breech position, according to People. However, her sisters’ emergency room visits aren’t the cause of Jinger’s anxiety. According to the 24-year-old Counting On star, it’s the size of 20-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar’s baby that is making her feel a bit uneasy about giving birth.

“I wasn’t super nervous until Joy had her baby, and then I thought, ‘Oh, my. What if I have a 10-pounder like she did?'” Jinger told Us Weekly of her big baby fear.

Joy-Anna currently holds the record for the Duggar sister who has given birth to the biggest baby. Her son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, weighed in at a whopping 10 pounds, three ounces. Jessa Duggar’s first child, Spurgeon Elliot Seewald, comes in second at nine pounds, 11 ounces. Jill Duggar’s two little boys, Israel David Dillard and Samuel Scott Dillard, are tied for third place. They both weighed nine pounds, 10 ounces at birth. This leaves Jessa’s second son, Henry Wilberforce Seewald, as the lightest of the sisters’ babies with his birth weight of eight pounds, 11 ounces.

Unfortunately for Jinger, worrying about how big her baby is going to be hasn’t been her only pregnancy concern. She said that she’s been feeling tired a lot, so she sometimes has to lay down or take a nap in the middle of the day. She’s also been struggling with nausea and morning sickness.

Luckily, Jinger has plenty of experienced female family members to turn to for advice on how to deal with her tummy troubles. Jessa Duggar has said that her secret to battling nausea is to keep something in her stomach. Jill Duggar turned her mother for guidance when she was suffering from severe morning sickness during her first pregnancy, and Michelle Duggar basically told her just to suck it up and power through it.

“I have said to Jill, ‘When you feel sick and so tired, remember you are growing another person inside of you and this is a good reason to be sick,'” said the Duggar family matriarch of her advice for her daughter.

Even though Jinger Duggar’s pregnancy has been somewhat uncomfortable and anxiety-inducing, she revealed that she and Jeremy Vuolo don’t plan on stopping at just one child.

“We would be super excited to have another child,” she said of their future family plans.