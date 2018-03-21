Avid followers of the series are still uncertain about the show's fate.

It remains unclear if fans should expect another installment after NCIS Season 15. CBS has not yet released any official statement about the future of the popular American police military procedural television series. Aside from Mark Harmon’s advanced age and allegedly complicated health, cancelation rumors continue to hound the show because of Pauley Perrette’s imminent departure.

Devoted viewers of the series were shocked after Pauley Perrette announced her plans to leave after NCIS Season 15, CBS News reported. In October of 2016, the television star shared the news via Twitter. The 48-year-old American actress also clarified that there was no drama involved in her decision. She even denied the rumors stating that she has bad blood with the network and the management.

“There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON’T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!) It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

In response to Pauley Perrette’s shocking revelation, CBS also released an official statement. The network emphasized how Pauley Perrette has become a valuable cast member of the series in the past 16 years. The network added that all the hard work of the NCIS actress would be treasured forever.

“While it’s never easy saying goodbye to a beloved actress and character, we respect her decision to leave at the end of the season. We are grateful to Pauley for all her contributions to the series and making Abby one of the most unique characters on television.”

NCIS Season 15 executive producers Frank Cardea and George Schenck also released a statement regarding Pauley Perrette’s decision to leave the series, Variety shared. The pair revealed that they are already planning for a “special sendoff” for her character, Abby Sciuto. Frank and George also expressed their gratefulness to the civil rights advocate for portraying Abby, who inspired millions of people around the globe for more than one and a half decades.

“From day one, she has brought incredible passion and specificity to the role. Abby is a character that inspires millions of fans around the world, and all of us at ‘NCIS’ are appreciative of Pauley for portraying her.”

Now that there are only a few episodes left before NCIS Season 15 finally comes to an end, it also means that Mark Harmon and the rest of the cast and crew would have a few days left to spend with Pauley Perrette. However, avid followers of the show remain clueless as to how Abby Sciuto will make her exit. CarterMatt suggested that Pauley’s character should not be killed or fired because the series is all about “optimism and heroism.”

NCIS season 15 episode 19 to be different sort of Mark Harmon story https://t.co/6eUfWBWJtv #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 15, 2018

The news outlet added that Abby Sciuto’s good relationship with her bosses, associates, and friends should be highlighted before NCIS Season 15 ends. Most fans know that Pauley Perrette’s character is very friendly and understanding, which is why it is never hard for her to be loved by many. If possible, the entertainment portal also suggested that they should make Abby a hero.

Meanwhile, CBS has dropped the teaser for the NCIS Season 15 Episode 18. In the promo, Abby Sciuto is seen lying down inside a morgue. While the character looked dead, CarterMatt shared that she might be doing an undercover mission.

Catch the forthcoming Episode 18 on Tuesday, March 28 at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!