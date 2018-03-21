Kourtney Kardashian Wears Sheer Pencil Skirt And Black Bralette To Friend’s Birthday Bash

Kourtney Kardashian shows off toned abs in black bralette and sheer Fendi skirt at a friend's birthday party in LA.

Kourtney Kardashian wore a sheer pencil skirt and black bralette to a friend’s birthday bash. The Daily Mail reports that the reality TV star was photographed leaving the Six restaurant in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. She also had on a long black leather coat with large lapels and black ankle boots.

The 36-year-old’s sheer skirt is from the Fendi label and was adorned with the designer’s logo. Although the pencil skirt was see-through, Kourtney had a pair of high-waisted underwear on underneath. Her toned abs were on full display while donning the stylish bralette. Her hair was parted on the side and styled straight, tucked behind her ears.

Kardashian favors clothes that show off her enviable figure. Since the beginning of the year, she’s been sharing images on Instagram of her donning skintight pants, sports bras, and crop tops. She’s showing off her incredible legs in many of the photos, too. Kourtney posted photos of her in skimpy bikinis in January and February while she was on vacation in Mexico with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. The effort she puts into maintaining a fit body is evident. Obviously, she believes in the notion that if you’ve got it, flaunt it!

Kardashian’s enviable figure is the result of keeping her body in a continuous state of ketosis.

Cosmopolitan published an article on Tuesday about the ketogenic diet that Kourtney Kardashian follows. It gives a little background information, such as how the diet dates back to the 1920s and that interest in the eating plan emerged in 2016 and peaked in January 2018. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for the plan to remove high levels of mercury and lead within her body. It’s a diet plan used for weight loss and to help with other health issues.

The keto diet requires consuming no more than 20 to 50 grams of carbs a day from whole foods that minimally affect blood sugar. Eating vegetables and cutting out processed foods and grains are a major factor in keeping the body in a state of ketosis. Sugar and certain fruits contain a significant amount of carbs. For instance, a medium-sized apple has 25 carbs, a bagel has 48 carbs, and a cup of brown rice has 52 carbs. Although these foods sound healthy enough to eat, they’re not part of the keto diet and impact blood sugar.

Kourtney Kardashian probably has her cheat days like everyone else, but it doesn’t look like she strays from her healthy lifestyle too much!