‘Teen Mom OG’: Catelynn Lowell’s Plans Post Rehab Revealed, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Catelynn Lowell has a brand new purpose in her life.

Teen Mom OG star Catelynn Lowell has been through a lot over the past year. The reality TV mom has had a miscarriage and been in and out of rehab three times since last fall. Now that Catelynn is home with her husband Tyler Baltierra her plans have reportedly changed.

According to a March 21 report by Radar Online, Catelynn Lowell is ready for a fresh start. The Teen Mom OG star is said to be putting her life back in order after suffering a devastating miscarriage and later suicidal thoughts that landed her in rehab seeking treatment for depression and anxiety.

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are now focused on raising their daughter, Nova, who missed her mother very much while she was in rehab. In addition to little Nova, they are also dedicated to their clothing line, Tierra Reign. Lowell is said to be getting “a lot more involved” in the company that Baltierra ran alone while she was in treatment.

Sources reveal that the Teen Mom OG couple do plan to have more children in the future, and that Tyler really wants a little boy. However, the baby plans have been put on the back burner for the moment.

Finally home and it feels so good! A post shared by Catelynn Lowell (@catelynnmtv) on Feb 26, 2018 at 8:59pm PST

In addition to the couple’s clothing line, Catelynn Lowell has some other big career goals. The Teen Mom OG star reportedly aspires to become a mental health activists. Lowell, has experience with public speaking as she and Tyler Baltierra have talked openly in support of adoption in the past. Now she and her husband, who has also suffered with his own mental health issues, have been making the rounds on certain podcasts to talk about mental health and the stigma that often accompanies it. The couple will soon be guests on Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast to talk about the issue.

Sources are also claiming that Catelynn Lowell is feeling “reborn,” as she wakes up each day with a feeling of purpose. The Teen Mom OG star has also been spending a lot of time with her horse, which is a form of therapy for the reality star.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.