Mark Anthony Conditt: Austin Bomber Identified As 24-Year-Old White Man, May Have Had Accomplices

The suspect blew up a series of packages around the Austin area in the past few weeks.

Mark Anthony Conditt has been identified as the suspected Austin bomber, a 24-year-old white man who police say terrorized the area with a series of bombs sent in the mail before blowing himself up in the early morning hours on Wednesday.

As CNN reported, police in Austin area were able to identify the suspected bomber after receiving information in the last 24 to 36 hours that led them to a person of interest. They were then able to obtain surveillance images from a FedEx store in Austin and found a series of purchases that led them to identify the suspect’s car outside a Red Roof Inn in Round Rock, Texas. Conditt’s identity was first reported by NBC News.

As the report noted, after being identified, suspected Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt drove a short distance and stopped by the side of the road. The man detonated an explosive device as SWAT teams approached the car, the report noted.

As CBS Dallas-Fort Worth reported, there are suspicions that Mark Anthony Conditt may not have worked alone in the Austin bombings. Hector Tarango, a retired agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, had told the news outlet before the suspect was identified that he believed the bomber would be between the ages of 20 and 30, well-educated, and a resident of the area.

Tarango said that Mark Anthony Conditt was likely not working alone.

“These happening so quickly, I think he has someone that’s helping him very much like the DC Sniper case,” Tarango said. “There was two people, he had a lookout and a guy shooting and vice versa. So I think he’s probably working in tandem with someone else.”

ATF catches 24-year-old Austin bomber through gumshoe investigation, ATF chief in Houston tells @WSJ. “It was purchases. It was some video. It was witness statements that all came together.” https://t.co/JhsYszj81V via @russellgold @ailworth — JamesVGrimaldi (@JamesVGrimaldi) March 21, 2018

Though Mark Anthony Conditt is dead, police said they are not yet sure if the terror that struck Austin is over. As Sky News reported, police are unsure if there could be more bombs that were mailed before the suspect was killed, noting that they did not know his whereabouts for the last 24 hours. They called on people in the Austin area to continue to be vigilant.

Police have not yet released a motive for suspected Austin bomber Mark Anthony Conditt or details on how or where the explosive devices were made. They have also not yet said if the Austin bomber was working alone or if he may have had an accomplice.