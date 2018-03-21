‘Counting On’ Stars Josiah Duggar And Lauren Swanson Caught Breaking Some Of Jim Bob’s Famous Rules

While the family visited the Waiouru Army Museum in New Zealand, the two got a bit handsy with each other, and cameras caught them holding hands, hugging, and possibly kissing.

Counting On star Josiah Duggar will be marrying Lauren Swanson later this year, but it seems the young couple is having a hard time following his dad Jim Bob’s strict courting rules ahead of their big day. Could Josiah and his bride-to-be be committing some huge family no-no’s and causing a big scandal?

As In Touch is reporting, Duggar and Swanson had their faces within kissing distance at different moments, and he had his hands around her waist while helping her down off of a tank.

In one of the pics from their New Zealand trip that Duggar posted on his Instagram account, the 21-year-old couldn’t help but gush in the caption about his future bride.

“I’m really enjoying the beauty in New Zealand. Oh, and the landscape is pretty nice too I guess.” wrote Duggar.

The fact that Duggar even has a social media account is a big deal since Jim Bob and Michelle don’t allow their kids to be online until they are engaged. But, Josiah has been on Instagram and Twitter since 2015 when he was involved in his first courtship with Marjorie Jackson.

Even though their relationship didn’t work out, Josiah never closed his accounts, and instead kept posting about his favorite food joints and activities at the Alert Academy.

It looks like Josiah isn’t afraid to do his own thing, and that includes Face Timing his girlfriend without the presence of chaperones.

One of Jim Bob’s rules is that a non-married couple can’t be alone, and instead must always have chaperones accompanying the couple. They also can not have any phone communication without the parents’ monitoring the texts or calls.

But Josiah posted a photo on Instagram of the two seemingly communicating without anyone else around. If they are this bold before they tie the knot, just think of what the couple will do once they get married.

Duggar and Swanson announced their courtship earlier this year after years of being friends. Then, just six weeks later, they announced their engagement.

Josiah Duggar wrote on his Instagram that he felt like the most blessed guy on Earth because Lauren Swanson said yes, and the more time he spends with her, the more he realizes he can’t live without her.

New episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.