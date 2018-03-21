Kim Kardashian Rocks Bra Top And Shorts On Instagram After 75-Lb Ketogenic Weight Loss, Posts New Diet Tip

Kim Kardashian credits her 'tummy makeover' to a new type of tea on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian has become famous for using a high-fat, low-carb ketogenic diet to achieve her 75-pound weight loss. Kim has shared her weight-loss journey with her social media fans, and now Kardashian is flaunting the results of her keto diet in a sleek bra top and shorts on Instagram.

Those bra tops and shorts that have become so popular in Kim’s closet aren’t just for posing on Instagram, however. Kardashian also slipped into a Yeezy sports bra top and black latex biker shorts to pay a recent visit to Kanye West, reported ET.

Kim Kardashian Flaunts 75-Pound Weight Loss, 24-Inch Waist In Shorts and Bra Tops After Ketogenic Diet

Kim showed off her 24-inch waist in the bra top and shorts combinations. And while Kardashian was getting attention for her whittled waistline, Kanye turned heads with his pink hair. West kept his outfit just as casual as Kim, wearing black jeans and a plaid shirt.

Flare reported that Kardashian credits her 75-pound weight loss to a ketogenic diet. The plan emphasizes eating more fat, moderate protein, and minimal carbohydrates, divided among 80 percent fat, 15 percent protein, and 5 percent carbohydrates.

The food list for ketogenic dieters includes foods high in fat such as nuts and coconut oil, foods rich in protein such as meat and eggs, and some vegetables, limited to those that are low in carbohydrates. Dieters such as Kim who turn to keto diets for weight loss typically experience a fast loss.

Kim Kardashian Hypes Weight-Loss Tea

In addition to sharing her ketogenic diet with her fans, Kardashian has hyped a variety of diet products in offering weight-loss advice to her followers. Wearing her bra top and shorts in her Instagram photo, Kim wrote a caption that focused on her new diet recommendation for “@flattummyco meal replacement shake.”

“You guys need to do yourselves a favor and get on these Shakes because I’ve been seeing some seriously good results. I’m doing the Green Tea Matcha Shake.”

Kardashian urged her fans to follow her lead by having a “tummy makeover.” In her caption, Kim recommended that her Instagram followers who wanted to “give yourself a tummy makeover too” investigate the company.

Kim Kardashian spent hours in the gym with a personal trainer sculpting her 24-inch waist. KGC-146 / STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images

Should You Follow Kim Kardashian’s Diet Tip To Turn To Tea?

Green tea has been shown to have various health benefits, including weight loss, according to Time. Studies show that it also may help as a way to prevent cancer, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease.

Although matcha is a variety of green tea, researchers caution against assuming that they provide the same benefits. Matcha has more caffeine than typical brands of green tea, however. Consequently, anyone who is caffeine-sensitive should be careful before brewing a cup of green tea or matcha tea.