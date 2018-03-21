Do Former ‘Counting On’ Stars Jill Duggar And Derick Dillard Plan On Homeschooling Their Kids?

With Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar's sons and daughters now having kids of their own, a few of them may break from the family tradition when it comes to education.

It’s no secret that the Duggar family likes to homeschool their kids. Between 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, we’ve watched Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar raise their enormous brood outside of the confines of public school. But with their sons and daughters now having kids of their own, a few of them may break from the family tradition when it comes to education. Will Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard rebel and put their kids in public school?

According to Romper, Jill’s kids have already experienced an unusual path to education. The couple is very active in missionary work — they just left for a trip to Guadalajara, Mexico last weekend — and often take their children with them to other countries.

Their oldest son, Israel, lived in Central America for a few years and their newest addition, Samuel, is going with them to Mexico. With Israel, Jill opted to homeschool him because she wasn’t sure about sending him away in a foreign country.

But what will happen when Jill returns to Arkansas?

We sadly don’t know what Jill plans on doing once she and her husband return to Arkansas. Jill has always been a bit of a rebel and Dillard has raised a lot of controversy over the past year. There are even rumors about him feuding with other members of the family, which makes things a bit more complicated.

Dillard was also raised in public schools and attended a public university, so he may lean that direction when it comes to educating his sons. In fact, Dillard recently commented about his boys attending college and made it sound like he wants them to go to a university.

While we wait to learn more, Jill and Dillard just left for Mexico last weekend. The two are traveling with other members of their church, Cross Church, and will return later this week. The mission trip’s goal is to help establish a new church in Guadalajara.

Unlike in years past, Jill and Dillard did not announce the trip on their family’s blog of social media account, which is a bit strange. Although they didn’t share the news on their family’s websites, they have been actively asking fans to donate for the trip on social media.

The rift between Jill and the rest of her family is likely due to Dillard’s controversial actions last year. The former Counting On star was fired from TLC after making transphobic remarks about Jazz Jennings on social media.

Over the weekend, Jill and Derick Dillard, along with Samuel Dillard, departed on a six-day mission trip to Guadalajara, Mexico! pic.twitter.com/0KDBtREKsj — Duggar Sisters (@DuggarSisters) March 19, 2018

Shortly after the network gave Dillard the boot, he asked fans to donate $10,000 to help him start a ministry program at his church. Despite his large following on social media, Dillard fell about $4,000 short of his goal.

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard have not commented on their education plans for their two boys. With the couple no longer a part of Counting On, it’s anyone’s guess when we’ll learn more about their family life.

Counting On airs Monday nights on TLC.