Johnny Galecki Says He’d Love To Do More ‘Roseanne’ Episodes If Revival Is Renewed: See New Promo With David

The 'Big Bang Theory' star will only appear in one episode of the revival series, but he's open to doing more.

Johnny Galecki has returned to Lanford. The Big Bang Theory star made his long-awaited return to the Roseanne revival, and now the first promo featuring his character, David Healy, has been released. Twenty-one years after the original series wrapped, not much has changed in the Conner home, but something has clearly changed with David and Darlene (Sara Gilbert).

TV Line posted the new Roseanne trailer which shows Johnny Galecki as David as he returns to the Conner home for the first time in years.

“They kept everything exactly the same as it was when you guys were kids,” David says as he looks around the familiar Conner living room, to which his ex-wife Darlene tells him, “It’s a decorating choice called poverty.”

David Healy wasn’t the only one blown away by the return to the Conner home. Galecki told Indie Wire it was “surreal” to return to the Roseanne set to appear on the revival series two decades after he last filmed scenes there.

“I don’t think what any of us had emotionally prepared for was being on that set again,” Galecki told Indie Wire.

“They’ve recreated it to a T. That was very surreal. It’s the little things, like the knob of the stove, that just throws you back 20 years before. I didn’t realize any memory of that was still deep in the inner folds of my psyche. I’ve never done any hallucinogens but I don’t think I need to now.”

You can see the entire Roseanne promo below, with Johnny Galecki as David starting at the 25-second mark.

Johnny Galecki will only appear in one episode of the nine-episode Roseanne revival, but the in-demand actor told TV Line that he “would love to do more” if Roseanne is renewed for another season.

Roseanne fans who have been following the spoilers know that Darlene and her two kids, Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara), have moved back in with her parents (played by Roseanne Barr and John Goodman) in the revival series. The current relationship between David and Darlene has not been revealed, but his surprise at the unchanged Conner home makes it clear he hasn’t been around his in-laws in a while.

Adam Rose / ABC

During a recent appearance on Sara Gilbert’s daytime chatfest, The Talk, Johnny Galecki revealed that when Gilbert first approached him to do the Roseanne reboot, she asked him to think about where his character would be 21 years after the original series ended. Johnny did not reveal exactly what happened to David or what his status will be in the revival, but he did say that Sara Gilbert began to cry when he told her his idea for David’s story arc.

The Roseanne revival premieres with back-to-back episodes on Tuesday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.