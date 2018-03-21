Walt Disney World Releases Three Discounts For Summer 2018 – Free Dining Plan For Kids

Your summer travel to Walt Disney World could save you a bit of money in 2018.

The entire Disney-loving world woke up to some good news on Wednesday morning as three new discounts dropped for travel in summer of 2018. It may not be the one that so many people have been waiting for, but it does include free dining. That’s right, there is free dining coming to guests visiting Walt Disney World this summer, but there’s a bit of a catch to it as it is only for the kids. If that one isn’t right for you, though, there are two others that may interest you.

Many have been waiting for discounts to hit for the summer and they all knew they’d be coming soon, but they’ve been a bit late. Looking back at historical dates of discounts dropping for Walt Disney World, the discounts had already arrived by now and it started to get people worried, but they are here now.

The biggest of the three discounts is one called an “Incredibly Delicious Kid-Size Offer” and when breaking it down, as reported by My Mickey Vacation Travel, it is free dining for kids. While most everyone is likely hoping that free dining comes out for the fall, this is at least something that could save you some money.

Danny Cox

Incredibly Delicious Kid-Size Package Offer

Booking Window: March 21 – Aug. 1, 2018

Travel Window: Most nights May 28 – Aug. 30, 2018

Guests can get a free dining plan for kids (ages 3 to 9) when buying a non-discounted 3-night, 3-day Magic Your Way package which includes tickets, dining plan, and Walt Disney World Resort hotel room. All three dining plans are eligible for this offer, but all guests in the room must have the same one.

Excluded Resorts:

Suites

2-bedroom villas

3-bedroom villas

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Cabins at Disney’s Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Little Mermaid rooms at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground

Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Fun-Filled Family Vacation Package

Booking Window: March 21 – May 22, 2018

Travel Window: May 28 – Aug. 30, 2018

This is one of your more basic Walt Disney World vacation package offers which gives a discount on the overall price. It’s rather hard to break down into how much you may save as it usually is taken off of the full cost of a vacation.

Room-Only Discount

Booking Window:

Book by May 22, 2018, to save up to 25 percent

Book by Aug. 1, 2018, to save up to 20 percent

Travel Window: June 11 – Aug. 1, 2018

Guests will be able to save varying percentages off of their rooms at Walt Disney World Resort hotels depending on what level they are staying at. As detailed on the official website of Walt Disney World, guests can save quite a great deal of money depending on when they book and where they are staying.

Disney Deluxe Villas: Save up to 25 percent for stays most nights 6/11 – 8/1

Disney Deluxe Resorts: Save up to 25 percent for stays most nights 6/11 – 8/1

Disney Moderate Resorts: Save up to 20 percent for stays most nights 6/11 – 8/1

Disney Value Resorts: Save up to 20 percent for stays most nights 6/11 – 8/1

Please note that some additional exclusions and requirements may apply. Also, all of these discounts have limited availability at each participating resort and just having a room or reservation booked doesn’t mean that a discount will be applicable.

Danny Cox

Walt Disney World is a great place to visit at any time of the year and this summer will be no exception, but saving a little money on your vacation makes it even better. These three new discounts may be able to keep a little extra cash in your pockets and free dining for kids could end saving you a lot. With Toy Story Land opening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on June 30, 2018, this is the perfect time to book your next trip to WDW.